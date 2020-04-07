Good News Live Blog: Heartwarming Stories Spreading Positivity Amid COVID-19 Scare

As the world battles coronavirus outbreak, here’s the flip side of the news including everything from animal videos to kind gestures that make “world a better place”.

11-year-old girl donates her piggy bank 41 secs ago | April 07, 2020 11:49 Alia Chawla, an 11-year-old girl, residing at Maniram Road in Rishikesh, reportedly donated her entire savings of a sum of Rs 10,141 to the policemen in Kotwali police station. In an attempt to provide a little help in order to combat the deadly COVID-19, the innocent little girl went to the Kotwali police station with her father and handed over her piggy bank. She reportedly asked the policemen to break the piggy bank open and use whatever money it had for feeding the helpless animals and people, who have been starving amid lockdown. SSP Dharmendra Bisht and his team have reportedly started and promoted an initiative wherein they were dedicated to feeding every single animal and person in the district, without fail, following which Alia and her father extended their support by the noble act of kindness. Meet 7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Kolasib Venglai(Mizoram) , he donated his entire savings of ₹333 to his Village Level Task Forces in this war against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xtmX8xOcDW — M ᴀ ɴ ᴀ s 😷 (@JajaborManas) March 31, 2020 Read more - Good News: 11-year-old Girl Donates Her Piggy Bank To Help The Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Man pours wine for neighbour from window 1 hour ago | April 07, 2020 10:48 The increase in cases and fear amid the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing people to resort to isolation. Many people have come up with quirky yet hilarious ideas of keeping themselves entertained including a man who poured wine into the glass of a neighbour from his window. The video was posted on social media and netizens are considering it to be a "lockdown love story". The incident took place when the neighbourhood opened windows and stepped out on porches for the nightly round of appreciation for Portland’s frontline workers. Philip Kirkland and his neighbour were banging pots at the window in a bid to thank the health care workers when he asked the woman to get a glass of wine and poured the drink from his window while she collected it in her glass. Met the girl downstairs tonight banging pots out the window for healthcare workers. Told her to hold out her wine glass. Bystanders saw. pic.twitter.com/mWh65D0qza — Phillip Kirkland (@philsince87) April 4, 2020 Read more - COVID-19: Man Pours Wine For His Neighbour From Window Amid Lockdown, Watch Video

Scottsdale fire department rescues golden retriever 1 hour ago | April 07, 2020 10:48 Scottsdale firefighters stepped up rescue a golden retriever who dug herself into a tight spot. The All Hazards Fire Department went on to save of the dog named Quinn, that crawled into a hole to chase her ball but couldn’t get out. Netizens are all praises for the efforts of the firefighters and bringing the doggo out unhurt. Angela Olson-Myers, the dog owner, reportedly said that her dog Quinn had apparently crawled into a hole but got stuck in the small space and couldn't get out on her own. Cap Mike Virgadamo reportedly said that they took their time and chipped away, inch by inch, until they were able to get to Quinn. He said that Quinn was very cooperative during the rescue. Here's the video of that "heartwarming" rescue. We are an All Hazards Fire Department ready to serve our community, L615 B/Shift ran on a Golden Retriever that crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out. We dug for over 20 minutes to get her out. This video is what we had upon arrival. She was not injured. pic.twitter.com/4suswCfNQt — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) April 3, 2020 Read more - Good News: Scottsdale Fire Department Rescues Golden Retriever Stuck In Hole, Watch Video

Delhi vet student feeds stray dogs 1 hour ago | April 07, 2020 10:48 Since lockdowns amid pandemic have been the least favourable for the stray animals roaming around helplessly and hungrily on the streets, a kind girl from Delhi has stepped forward to help the destitute animals. In order to provide help, she feeds helpless stray dogs every night. Vibha Tomar, a veterinarian student, has come up with the kind initiative of feeding the helpless strays. Vibha has time and again taken to her Instagram account to share pictures of her feeding stray dogs. According to reports, she has been an animal lover since her childhood, following which she became a veterinary student. She also considers feeding the strays as her responsibility and duty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vibha Tomar (@vibha_vetlove14) on Mar 25, 2020 at 2:53pm PDT Read more - Good News: Delhi Vet Student Feeds Stray Animals Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.