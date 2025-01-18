Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Attacker Still At Large, Top Cop Daya Nayak Leading The Operation

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Bandra on January 16 | Image: X

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident has shaken the entire fraternity with everyone condemning the attack and raising the question of security in the residential areas. As the Mumbai Police is still tracing the whereabouts of the attacker, they detained a man on Friday who looked similar to the attacker (per CCTV footage). However, it turned out that he was a carpenter, Waris Ali Salmani, who worked at the actor's Bandra home two days before the latter was attacked. He was questioned by the police and then taken to an undisclosed location. The Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch are yet to share an update on the ongoing manhunt.

Live Blog

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is recovering “very fast” but the doctors at Lilavati Hospital have restricted the visitors for him to recover at the earliest. During the press conference, the doctor revealed that it was Taimur who accompanied Saif to the hospital at 3:30 AM. It has been reported that the Cocktail actor might get discharged on January 21 as per a document related to the hospital billing. An insurance claim, which has been leaked online, furnishes the details of Saif’s discharge on January 21. It also shows an initial requested amount of ₹35,98,700 against an approved amount of ₹250,00,000.

10:14 IST, January 18th 2025 Ibrahim Ali Khan To Resume Filming For Diler Amid Father Saif's Stabbing Incident? A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Ibrahim Ali Khan will go back to set on January 18 for the filming of Diler. As per a new report, the older son of Saif is paired with the actress Sreeleela in the movie.

10:10 IST, January 18th 2025 Rakhi Sawant reacts to shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the shocking attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday. In the video, Rakhi can be heard saying, “Oh my God! Such bad news. Saif Ali Khan, with whom I have also worked before, in a song during Rakesh Roshan ji's film at the very beginning of my struggling days. I could never have imagined, even in my dreams, that such a big tragedy could happen to Saifu.” "Yeh building wale kya karte hain? Aap itna monthly paisa lete ho, aur CCTV camera bhi nahi laga sakte? Kitni buri khabar hai yeh. 2025 mein kya ho raha hai? Itne diggaj logon ke saath kya ho raha hai? (What do the people in this building do? You charge such a high monthly fee, and yet you can't even install CCTV cameras? This is such terrible news. What is happening in 2025? What is happening to such great individuals?)," she added.

10:05 IST, January 18th 2025 New CCTV Video Emerges As Mumbai Police intensified their search for the attacker, the investigating team got hands-on CCTV footage that showed a man resembling the suspect in Saif's case stealing outside the house. The video is reported to have been recorded on January 12 showing the man checking the cupboard outside the house in Versova.

10:11 IST, January 18th 2025 Shahid Kapoor Schools Reporter For Indirectly Asking About Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case Shahid Kapoor, who was at the trailer of Deva, was indirectly asked about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. This didn't go down well with the actor and he slammed the reporter saying, “The incident that you are referring to is indeed sad. We all are concerned, the entire fraternity is concerned. Aap ne indirectly pucha, aap directly puchte toh zyada respectable lagta. (It would have been more respectful if you had asked directly instead of indirectly)."

09:36 IST, January 18th 2025 52 Hours On, Attacker Still On Run It's been 52 hours since the incident took place, and Mumbai Police is still searching for the culprit.