From Virat Kohli To Raina: The Top 5 Batters With Most Runs In The IPL

Virat Kohli has the most runs in the history of the IPL. He has a total of 8004 runs.

2. Shikhar Dhawan comes in second in most IPL runs. He has 6769 runs.

3. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain has a total of 6628 runs.

4. David Warner comes in number 4, he has 6565 runs in the IPL.

5. Suresh Raina is fifth on the list. Mr. IPL has a total of 5528 runs in the history of the IPL.

