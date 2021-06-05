Republic Top-10 Headlines: India's Koo Wants To Replace Twitter In Nigeria, And More

Capitalizing on Twitter's indefinite suspension in Nigeria, India's homegrown social media platform Koo is considering making a massive push in Africa in a bid to widen its base. Taking a subtle dig at Twitter, Koo's co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna on Saturday tweeted that Koo is available in Nigeria, adding that the company is thinking of enabling local languages on its social media platform.

Almost 18 hours after Twitter removed the 'blue tick' verification symbol from the account handles of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (his personal account), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others, the social media giant backtracked and has now restored the 'blue tick' status. Government sources had earlier on Saturday stressed that the latest development had escalated the matter beyond the 'Centre vs Twitter' paradigm and had accused Twitter of showing 'blatant disregard for the constitutional process. Following the backlash, Twitter has now restored the 'blue tick' status to the handles of the political leaders.

As the Delhi government eases COVID-19 curbs on Saturday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced resuming the metro services for the common public from 7th June 2021 with a 50 % seating capacity. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged the fact that the novel coronavirus situation is in control as he announced a slew of relaxations in COVID-19 curbs while extending the lockdown in the national capital. As per the new regulations applicable from June 7-14, all markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis.

The Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday, attacked the Punjab government that was caught on the wrong foot on the vaccination front. He reacted to allegations against the Punjab government of earning profits from the COVID vaccination drive by selling vaccines to private hospitals and drew comparisons between the Centre and the state government. The union minister said that while Rs 26,000 cr has been transferred to the accounts of Punjab farmers for wheat procurement, the Punjab government is profiteering by selling vaccines to private hospitals. By drawing a comparison between both, Hardeep Singh Puri wrote 'the difference in priorities is stark'.

No hugs or handshakes will be allowed during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the 33-page rulebook unveiled by the organizers warned alongside advising athletes to ensure they limit their contact with others. The highly-anticipated Tokyo Olympics, which was shelved in 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind event, especially with the restrictions that will be imposed on the athletes in view of COVID. Among the rules mentioned in the Olympic 'playbook', a particular custom of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to distribute condoms to the athletes but advising against its use has caught the eyes of many.

In a major relief for Bharat Biotech (BBL)'s Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) authorised their import by the Ministry of Health on Friday, for distribution and use under controlled conditions. In 4:1 vote the ANVISA board rejected the government's request to ban Sputnik V due to lack of data, safety, quality and effectiveness and to ban Covaxin as it did not meet manufacturing standards. As per the ANVISA's approval, Covaxin has been allowed to be imported to Brazil after improvements were made to BBL's factory as per Brazilian standards.

Two days after the Kerala government claimed victory over the use of the acronym 'KSRTC' for its state transport service, its Karnataka counterpart rubbished reports of it as fake and claimed that they had received no such orders from the Central trade Mark Registry. Kerala was granted legal rights to its trademark acronym and logo on June 3 by the Controller General of Patents Designs and Trade Marks, which is part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Issuing a statement on Saturday, KSRTC (Karnataka) Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad claimed that reports of the Central Trade Mark Registry granting the rights of the use of the acronym to Kerala was completely incorrect and that no final orders had been passed in the legal appeals.

Ahead of the Punjab Elections 2022, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke to Republic TV where he opened up on the internal politics within the Punjab Congress and possibilities of allying with the BJP after their break-up over the Farm Laws. Slamming the row between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhbir Singh Badal questioned why Sidhu had not spoken a word against the Captain while he was inducted into his cabinet for 3 years.

In blatant disregard for COVID-19 norms, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was caught dancing at a crowded function in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur recently. In the 'Samajwadi Party dance video' which has gone viral on social media, SP's Shailendra Yadav can be seen dancing alongside women on his party's famous song-- 'Samajwaad ka jhanda fir se UP me lahrayenge' (we will raise the flags of Samajwaad in UP) along with other film songs.

Actor Pearl V Puri was reportedly sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested in a rape case on Friday. This was after reports surfaced that he had been granted bail. Even his former co-star Karishma Tanna had claimed that he had received bail. A court in Vasai, near Mumbai, sent Pearl V Puri to judicial custody, as per ANI.

