Republic Top 10 Headlines: NCB Arrests 8 More In Cruise Drug Bust; SIT Probe In Lakhimpur

Moody's gives thumbs up to Indian economy, upgrades outlook to 'stable' from 'negative'

Ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating and upgraded the country's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative', citing receding downside risks to the economy and financial system.

The sovereign rating by Moody's stands at 'Baa3' -- which is the lowest investment grade, just a notch above junk status.

Read full story

Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in J&K's Srinagar; TRF claims responsibility

In a shocking development from Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri pandit was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo medicate, was immediately shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated to nab the terrorists.

Read full story

Gujarat: BJP sweeps Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls; gets first majority in 10 yrs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday registered a landslide victory in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections - its first majority for a decade. Of the 44 seats that went into the polls, BJP won 41 seats. Congress won two seats while Aam Aadmi Party won one seat. Other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India among others could not win a single seat.

Read full story

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT takes over probe; check the chronology of incident here

On Tuesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising six members was formed to investigate the Lakhimpur violence. Violence broke out in Lakhimpur when a jeep allegedly ran over eight people including four farmers, leading to their death. The farmers have claimed that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra was behind the wheels of the jeep. The claim, however, has been refuted both by Ashish Mishra and Ajay Mishra.

Read full story

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims she is 'illegally' detained; 'not allowed to meet lawyer'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has released an official statement after she was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police for defying prohibitory orders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. She said that she was 'arrested' by DCP Piyush Kumar Singh, Sitapur under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Monday. The Congress leader also claimed she has not been served with any order or notice.

Read full story

NCB conducts follow-up operations after Mumbai cruise drug bust; details accessed

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launched follow-up operations on Tuesday after the interrogation of the accused in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. In the follow-up operations, the NCB has so far arrested 8 people - Shreyas Surendra Nair, Manish Rajgaria, Avin Sahu, Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal & Bhaskar Arora. The NCB seized 2.5 grams of ecstasy, 54.3 grams of Mephedrone, a small quantity of Multi strain Cannabis and Marijuana from their possession.

Read full story

SRK's son arrested: NCB arrests 8 more, gets remand of 4 till October 11 in Aryan Khan case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded four others- Shreyas Nair, Abdul Sheikh, Manish Darya and Avin Sahu- to the NCB's custody till October 11 in the Mumbai Cruise drug bust case. The arrests were made following a drug seizure on a Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast, where the NCB team seized drugs of various quantities. Further, four organisers have also been arrested from Delhi, meaning a total of 16 people have been arrested thus far.

Read full story

Indian Hockey team pulls out of 2022 Commonwealth Games citing UK's 10-day quarantine norm

In a massive development, the Indian Hockey Team on Tuesday pulled out of the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 reportedly citing COVID concerns and the UK govt's mandatory 10-day quarantine. India's move to pull out of the Commonwealth Games comes amid the Boris Johnson-led government travel advisory which considers Indians travelling to UK 'unvaccinated' even if they were double jabbed. As per reports, the decision of the Indian Hockey Team to pull out of the Birmingham 2022 came a day after England withdrew from this year's FIH Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar citing the 10-day quarantine rule imposed by India.

Read full story

MS Dhoni drops major hint on retirement from IPL; wants to play farewell match in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday broke his silence on his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) even as the Men in Yellow qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs. After the IPL 2021, the marquee tournament will go into the mega-auction and teams will be reshuffled yet again. In such context, cricket experts like Brad Hogg, Dale Steyn, and others had opined that the IPL 2021 might be MS Dhoni's last tournament.

Read full story

In Afghanistan, Taliban storms into Karte Parwan Gurdwara; vandalizes holy shrine

Heavily armed unidentified members of the Taliban on October 5 stormed Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and vandalised the holy shrine. As per ANI, the Taliban also took several people into its custody. Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum said, “I have received alarming reports from Kabul. A group of unidentified heavily armed Taliban officials have entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.”

Read full story