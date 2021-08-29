Republic Top 10 Headlines: US Strikes IS-K Bomber; Macron Calls For Kabul Safe Zone & More

US Confirms Unmanned Airstrike On Vehicle With Suspected ISIS-K Planner Near Kabul Airport

The US officials on Sunday said that it carried out a drone strike against a suspected ISIS-K planner who was allegedly a potential threat to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. As per AP, the threat is believed to have been eliminated, according to a statement issued by the US shortly after the airstrike in which six people were reportedly killed.

Ex-Afghan Prez's Daughter Exposes Imran's Regime; 'End Jihad Epicentre Engaging In Pakistan'

In the wake of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, on August 28, former Afghan President Mohammad Najibullah's daughter Heela Najibullah made an appeal to the global community for 'sustainable peace' in the war-ravaged country. She urged countries involved in the Afghan conflict and those negotiating peace to not 'legitimise the Taliban rule'. Heela's speech surfaced in light of a worldwide anti-Taliban movement involving 30 countries, scheduled on August 28.

Madurai Flyover Collapses: Three Booked For Incident That Injured Two, Killed One

In a big development, Madurai Police on Sunday filed an FIR and booked three people in connection with the Madurai bridge collapse incident. They have been book under IPC Sections 287 and 304 (a), said the police. According to the police, the three accused are said to be the project contractor, labour in charge and the hydraulic machines contractor. The bridge collapse incident happened on Saturday in Natham road, near Madurai, where one person had died and at least two people had sustained injuries.

Families Of Vinod Kumar & Nishad Kumar Celebrate Medal Wins At Tokyo Paralympics

As discus thrower, Vinod Kumar clinched the third medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, family and friends of the Indian Paralympian celebrated his victory in Haryana's Rohtak. The family of Nishad Kumar, who won the Silver medal, also celebrated his success at his home in Badaun village of Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

Karnal Lathi-charge: Dy CM Promises Action Against IAS Officer Who Gave 'Break Heads' Order

After 10 people were injured as the Haryana Police allegedly lathi-charged a group of farmers for protesting and disrupting traffic movement in Haryana's Karnal city, State Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Sunday condemned the remarks of IAS officer Ayush Sinha. The IAS officer was seen instructing the Haryana Police officials to 'break heads' of protesting farmers who breach police barricades. Dushyant Chautala said that the use of such kinds of words against the farmers is 'condemnable'. Definitely, action will be taken against him, the Haryana Dy CM added.

At United Nations Meet On Monday, France, UK To Propose Kabul 'Safe Zone': Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France and Britain plan to propose a "safe zone" in Kabul at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday, August 30. He said that the safe zone would allow continued "humanitarian operations" in war-torn Afghanistan.

Kevin Spacey Resumes Shoot In America For The First Time After Sexual Assault Scandal

Actor Kevin Spacey is back in America to shoot for his upcoming movie after a brief hiatus. The actor had been keeping a low profile ever since allegations of sexual assault against him started emerging in 2017. As per reports, Spacey will be shooting in America for his movie Peter Five Eight.

Akshay Kumar 'proud' After ‘Bell Bottom’ Screened At World's Highest Mobile Theatre

Ladakh got its first mobile theatre last week and Akshay Kumar is ecstatic that his most recent, Bell Bottom was screened there. The Union Territory got the mobile theatre with a private company called PictureTime Digiplex. This theatre stands at 11,562 feet and is the theatre at the highest altitude in the world.

Moto E20 Leaks Confirm Release Of At Least 2 Colour Variants: Check Specifications

Motorola has been on the top of its game to compete for dominance in the Indian smartphone market. The community is excited to hear about the release of a new Moto E 20 phone. But the company has not released any official information about this phone. The interest in Moto E 20 has prompted the ones who have leaked the news to come up with some information on this Motorola smartphone and they have certainly delivered it. A recent leak from a Twitter user @Sudhanshu1414 has released two images of the Moto E 20 phones and listed out the specifications. Here is all the information available on the internet about Moto E20 Specifications and releases.

Upcoming IPOs In September: See IPO Details Of Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostics & More

In September, several companies are expected to launch their IPOs (Initial Public Offerings). Recently, speciality chemicals maker Ami Organics announced its plans for Rs 570 crore IPO. South-based diagnostic chain Vijaya Diagnostics also revealed its plan for a Rs 1,895 crore public offering.

