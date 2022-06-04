Top 10 Headlines: Indian Forces Neutralises Top Hizbul Commander; Kanpur Violence Probe

J&K: Massive Success For Security Forces As Top Hizbul Commander Killed In Anantnag

In a huge crackdown against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian security forces have gunned down top commander of a terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. This comes as an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday in the Rishipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. According to Kashmir Zone Police, three soldiers and a civilian were injured in the gunfight and the operation is still underway.

Kanpur Violence: Properties Of Rioters To Be Seized; CM Yogi Orders Immediate Probe

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed clashes on Friday in the wake of controversy that erupted following the derogatory religious remarks allegedly made by BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. As per reports, more than ten police personnel from the Kanpur's Collector Ganj area were severely injured during stone-pelting. Now, Kanpur Police Commissioner has announced that the properties related to the rioters will be seized or demolished.

'Old Sangh Tactic': Owaisi On Mohan Bhagwat's 'Why Look For Shivling In Every Mosque' Remark

Alleging that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participated in the demolition of Babri Masjid by going against the Supreme Court and later defended the action by stating it was necessary for "historic reasons," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday questioned if the RSS would do the same on the Gyanavapi issue.

French Open: Rafael Nadal's Touching Gesture To Zverev After Horrific Ankle Injury| WATCH

Rafael Nadal is just one match away from the 14th French Open title following his entry into the Roland Garros final. Nadal entered the final after his semi-final opponent Alexander Zverev retired from the match due to a horrifying ankle injury. The decision was taken with Nadal leading 7-6 (8), 6-6. However, the 'King of Clay' won everyone's heart with his heartfelt gesture toward his German opponent.

Rakesh Tikait Hits Out At BJP Over Ink Attack; Alleges Conspiracy To Assassinate Him

On Friday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait lashed out at the BJP, accusing them of plotting to get him killed and termed the recent ink attack against him in Bengaluru, a "well-planned conspiracy."

"The government wants to get me killed to break the Tikait family and the Sangathan (union). But this will never happen... If some harm comes to one Tikait, then lakhs of Tikaits are ready to raise the Inquilabi flag in the country," Rakesh Tikait said on Friday.

Srirangapatna: Section 144 Imposed Amid VHP's Call To Perform Puja At Jamia Mosque

Amid Hindu outfits' clarion call for conducting puja at the Jamia Masjid (mosque) in Karnataka's Srirangapatna, authorities imposed section 144 of CrPC in the historic town. Notably, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are at the forefront of the “Srirangapatna Chalo” movement and will go ahead with the protest march despite being denied permission to carry out pujas.

Ukraine War: EU Enforces Fresh Embargoes Against 65 Russian Individuals And 18 Entities

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe has entered its 101st day, the European Council on Friday, June 3, implemented restrictive measures on an additional 65 people and 18 entities. In retaliation for Russia's unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine, as well as other activities threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, this decision has been taken as a part of the Council's complete sixth package of penalties, which was also approved earlier in the day.

Mayawati Lashes Out At Yogi Govt Over Kanpur Violence; Condemns 'absence Of Peace & Order'

In the wake of the clashes in Kanpur on Friday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati expressed concerns over the violence and stated that such an incident happening during the visit of the Prime Minister and the President is very "sad, unfortunate and worrying." Notably, PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were in Uttar Pradesh on Friday when the clashes erupted between two communities in the Kanpur region.

Blinken Honours Victims Of Tiananmen Massacre Despite 'China's Attempt To Erase History'

On the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Friday accused China of trying to "erase history" by continuing to threaten human rights within its mainland and Hong Kong. Remembering the victims of the "mass killings", Blinken noted that the situation is barely different today, "the struggle for democracy and freedom continues to echo in Hong Kong". The remarks by the US top diplomat comes after Beijing banned the annual vigil to suppress the commemoration of the massacre.

Jerusalem Marks Pride Month With Annual Parade; Knesset Members Attend

Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ members marched through the streets in Jerusalem earlier this week as the city witnessed its annual pride parade. Ahead of Thursday's rainbow march, the organisers, as well as members of the LGBTQ community, had received violent threats, however, there no notorious incidents were reported. Notably, Muslims constitute a considerable population of the city, most of whom condemn homosexuality, basing their argument on Islamic law.

