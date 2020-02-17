Maruti Suzuki At Auto Expo 2020 With Talk Of The Town Automobiles

Any Auto Expo in India is incomplete without the Maruti Suzuki, one of the leading auto-brands in the country. At the Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki showcased brilliance through a range of SUVs, electric cars and concept vehicles. The brand did not fall short in exhibiting cars that are high-class in innovation yet are budget friendly.

The main attraction by Maruti Suzuki at the Expo was the petrol version of the brand’s very popular SUV, Brezza. The brand also showcased its much talked about car, the Suzuki Jimny in India for the first time. The brand just launched the 4th generation of Suzuki Jimny. The SUV remained a favorite with its brawny and rugged looks at the Auto Expo 2020.

Watch to know more about Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2020