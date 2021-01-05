'Beach Please' Founder Malhar Kamble Urges Mumbaikars To Say No To Single-use Plastic

Life in Mumbai is incomplete without experiencing the city's showers. On the other hand, the city pauses when there is continuous heavy rainfall, leading to floods. Single-use plastics that clog the drainage systems is one of the main reasons for Mumbai’s floods. According to recent research, India produces 26,000 metric tons of plastic trash daily, much of which ends up in water bodies, causing water pollution and endangering aquatic life. Single-use plastics constitute almost 40% of the plastic waste produced by the country. These plastics often end up clogging drains and sewage systems that in turn lead to floods and waterlogging in various parts of the city. Other reasons attributed to floods within the city are mismanagement of rainwater, lack of sewage management, etc.

Founded in 2017, by Malhar Kamble, Beach Please is a youth organization that is engaged in restoring Mumbai’s beaches to their former glory. Malhar started with a cleanliness drive at Dadar Beach and later went on to restoring Mumbai’s infamous Mithi river or Mahim Creek. Over the years, Beach Please has managed to engage more than forty thousand volunteers. Malhar and his team have managed to remove 3800 tons of garbage from the Mithi river and over a thousand tons of waste from the shores of Mumbai. To laud his efforts the UN awarded him with the ‘Volunteer for Change’ award.

"Every year during monsoons, there is flooding & water logging in different parts of Mumbai. One of the main reasons being the drainage system & rivers get chocked with single-use plastics and other wastes that restrict the outflow of rainwater," says Malhar Kamble, while highlight the rising issue of floods within the city.

He further says,"Despite the ban on single-use plastics in Maharashtra, citizens continue to use single-use plastics. If we start segregating wastes at households and avoid using single-use plastics, the situation of flooding and waterlogging can be avoided." Malhar and his team are doing their bit to ensure a sustainable tomorrow. What about you? Take the Har Ek Boond pledge by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800 120 887788. Let's save water as every drop counts.