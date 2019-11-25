Nagpur, The Orange City Of India, Becomes Water Wise

Water is one of the most important elements on Earth but there are many countries in the world that are not able to provide proper access of safe drinking water to a large section of their population. It is a global level crisis that is causing severe damage to the people as they live under hazardous conditions. Many experts believe that the water crisis can be solved if there is proper management of freshwater. Managing water resources involves planning, developing, distributing and managing the ideal use of water. The Orange City Water Pvt Ltd (OCW) is a body working towards proper water management in the orange city of Maharashtra, Nagpur. The Municipal Corporation of Nagpur and Orange City Water have joined hands to solve the water crisis in Nagpur.

ALSO READ: Har Ek Boond: Citizens Adapt Changes To Reverse Water Crisis In India

Orange City Works was established in November 2011 with the motive of executing the city’s Municipal Corporation’s scheme to provide equitable amount of safe, clean drinking water to every household in the city. OCW provides water supply to around 3.25 lakh households in the city of Nagpur. The organization is responsible for the treatment of water in their plants and then supplying it across the city. Heavy rains in various parts of Maharashtra has only been adding to the prevailing water crisis in the state. OCW encourages all its consumers to reduce water wastage on an individual and community level. They also talk about the various uses of potable water. The local authorities and OCW are trying hard to make the city of Nagpur water wise.

ALSO READ: Har Ek Boond | Is Water Management A Key To Become Water Secure?

Har Ek Boond is a need of the hour initiative as a large section of the society is unaware or ignorant of the fact that there is major scarcity of safe usable water. However, since the situation in India, unlike many parts of the world is reversible, immediate action is required. There is no time left for deliberation and depending upon the administration.

Let’s take a pledge to be water wise ourselves and make every drop of water count:

Log onto www.republicworld.com or give a missed call on 1800120887788