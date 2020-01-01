Har Ek Boond | Why Are The Rivers In India On The Verge Of Dying?

Freshwater is distributed across the length and breadth of the country through major rivers and their tributaries. India is a land of diverse culture and heritage. Most parts of the country consider and worship the rivers as Goddesses. One of the most venerated rivers in India is the Ganga or Ganges. The Gangetic delta rivers were crucial for trade as they were spread across most of the north India, making Varanasi one of the most important trade centers. Ganga holds deep religious significance in the country as thousands of devotees' throng to bathe in the holy river every year. The Ganga Ghats situated in cities like Varanasi, Haridwar and Hrishikesh are major pilgrimage centers in India. However, the sanctity of the river is under threat as it is one of the most polluted rivers in the country. Ganga accumulates toxic substances from over 1100 industrial units in the towns. There are many sewage units that allow the pollutants to flow into the water. Similarly, one of the rivers in South India, the Cauvery or Kaveri is also depleting on a rapid scale due to large scale encroachments and sand mining. A few decades ago, Kaveri was one of the most important contributors in Tamil Nadu’s food grain production. Today, as the water table is almost exhausted, the cultivable lands in Kaveri delta are turning into waste lands.

India has always been an agriculture dominated economy. Hence, it’s mostly dependent on groundwater and the rivers for irrigation purposes. Around 60% of the irrigated agriculture is dependent on aquifers. Aquifers are underground layers of water-bearing permeable rock, rock fractures or unconsolidated materials. With the rivers in India being affected by pollution, today, 85% of the drinking water supply in the country is also dependent on aquifers. The cause for the depletion of groundwater is the illegal and large-scale extraction taking place across the country. India is the largest extractor of groundwater in the world, which exceeds the extraction by USA and China combined. According to experts, there is a major lack of awareness among the farmers about the efficient use of land and water resources. The crops that need more amount of water like sugarcane are cultivated in areas that are prone to droughts or less frequent rainfall.

The Bright Side

Most of the rivers in India are polluted due to the overflow of toxic substances from industries, people bathing or washing clothes on the banks, even the inflow of sewage waste. Many river bodies are also affected due to the dredging of flowers into the rivers during a festival or any ritual. Many organizations are trying to bring back by the sanctity of these rivers with treatment. Kanpur’s Ankit Agarwal has come up with a unique solution to the problem. PHOOL.Co, founded by him in 2017 is involved in cleaning the river Ganga in Kanpur city. They also collect flowers from temples across the country and use these flowers to create useful products such as incense cones, vermicompost and many more. The brand is owned by Kanpur Flowercycling Pvt. Ltd and has successfully recycled over 11,060 metric tons of temple waste.

