Mohammed Fahad Explores the Future of Electric Vehicles in a Global Industry Tour

As part of his international mission to uncover the future of electric mobility, Mohammed Fahad, the well-known Saudi content creator and EV expert, recently completed an exclusive field tour that took him behind the scenes of some of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers.

Over several days, Fahad engaged directly with top engineers, designers, and executives, gaining first-hand insight into the latest innovations in EV manufacturing, charging infrastructure, and autonomous driving technologies.



Inside the Core of the Electric Vehicle Revolution

Unlike traditional automotive media visits, Mohammed Fahad’s tour focused on deep technical immersion, allowing him to observe the inner workings of advanced production lines and EV development centers.

His journey included visits to major electric vehicle factories that are globally recognized for their cutting-edge solutions in:

Battery technology and thermal management

Scalable modular platforms

Smart cockpit systems

Rapid vehicle prototyping and testing



Fahad later shared on his official platforms that the level of innovation and industrial precision he witnessed “exceeded expectations”, affirming that the EV industry is accelerating globally at an unprecedented pace.

Exclusive Test Drives of Pre-Launch EV Models

During the tour, Fahad had the opportunity to test-drive several electric vehicles not yet launched in Middle Eastern markets. These included a variety of futuristic SUVs, minivans, and high-performance sedans featuring:

Advanced water-resistant chassis designs

Self-parking and highway pilot functions

Exceptional horsepower-to-efficiency ratios

Interior tech built around AI-based interfaces



He showcased these experiences in his video series titled “Inside the Future of EVs”, where he compared the vehicles’ specs, handling, and smart features with some of the most popular Western EV brands.

Global Collaboration & Regional Integration

Beyond the factory floors and road tests, Mohammed Fahad also engaged in roundtable discussions with automotive leaders and smart mobility innovators, where he explored the possibilities of knowledge exchange, investment, and cross-market EV ecosystem development.

Topics of particular interest included:

Building smart EV charging infrastructure

Enhancing after-sales support and spare parts networks

Supporting regulatory frameworks for self-driving EVs

Adapting international EV technologies to the Gulf region’s climate and road conditions



Fahad also delivered key insights on the EV adoption landscape in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, including consumer behavior and local infrastructure readiness.

A Visionary Outlook for the Arab Market

Reflecting on the tour, Mohammed Fahad described it as a defining chapter in his career, saying:



“This experience changed my perspective. The future of electric mobility is not just approaching — it’s already here. The question now is how fast we can adapt and lead.”