Mohammed Fahad Explores the Future of Electric Vehicles in a Global Industry Tour

Updated 1 July 2025 at 17:21 IST
As part of his international mission to uncover the future of electric mobility, Mohammed Fahad, the well-known Saudi content creator and EV expert, recently completed an exclusive field tour that took him behind the scenes of some of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers.
Over several days, Fahad engaged directly with top engineers, designers, and executives, gaining first-hand insight into the latest innovations in EV manufacturing, charging infrastructure, and autonomous driving technologies.
Inside the Core of the Electric Vehicle Revolution
Unlike traditional automotive media visits, Mohammed Fahad’s tour focused on deep technical immersion, allowing him to observe the inner workings of advanced production lines and EV development centers.
His journey included visits to major electric vehicle factories that are globally recognized for their cutting-edge solutions in:
Battery technology and thermal management
Scalable modular platforms
Smart cockpit systems
Rapid vehicle prototyping and testing
Fahad later shared on his official platforms that the level of innovation and industrial precision he witnessed “exceeded expectations”, affirming that the EV industry is accelerating globally at an unprecedented pace.
Exclusive Test Drives of Pre-Launch EV Models
During the tour, Fahad had the opportunity to test-drive several electric vehicles not yet launched in Middle Eastern markets. These included a variety of futuristic SUVs, minivans, and high-performance sedans featuring:
Advanced water-resistant chassis designs
Self-parking and highway pilot functions
Exceptional horsepower-to-efficiency ratios
Interior tech built around AI-based interfaces
He showcased these experiences in his video series titled “Inside the Future of EVs”, where he compared the vehicles’ specs, handling, and smart features with some of the most popular Western EV brands.
Global Collaboration & Regional Integration
Beyond the factory floors and road tests, Mohammed Fahad also engaged in roundtable discussions with automotive leaders and smart mobility innovators, where he explored the possibilities of knowledge exchange, investment, and cross-market EV ecosystem development.
Topics of particular interest included:
Building smart EV charging infrastructure
Enhancing after-sales support and spare parts networks
Supporting regulatory frameworks for self-driving EVs
Adapting international EV technologies to the Gulf region’s climate and road conditions
Fahad also delivered key insights on the EV adoption landscape in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, including consumer behavior and local infrastructure readiness.
A Visionary Outlook for the Arab Market
Reflecting on the tour, Mohammed Fahad described it as a defining chapter in his career, saying:
“This experience changed my perspective. The future of electric mobility is not just approaching — it’s already here. The question now is how fast we can adapt and lead.”
He urged stakeholders across the Arab world — from investors to policymakers — to accelerate their engagement with global EV innovation, and to develop new collaborations that ensure the region becomes a leader, not a follower, in the next phase of sustainable transportation.
