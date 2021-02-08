Nation Wants To Grow: Robin Raina, CEO Of Ebix Inc. Speaks About India’s Growth Story

The Union Budget 2021 is geared to change the course of India's economy. As predicted by experts, India is all set to see an economic recovery rate of 11%, making it a country that will attract more foreign direct investments. Republic, in association with Maruti Suzuki presents ' Nation, Wants to Grow.' A series that speaks about the various factors that will help shape the Indian economy & the steps we as individuals need to take to help our nation grow.

In this episode of the series, we were joined by Robin Raina, Chairman & CEO of Ebix Inc. The Ebix group of companies is a provider of enterprise cloud e-commerce solutions for insurance, finance & healthcare industries. It has a global presence worldwide with offices in Latin America, Europe, & Asia- Pacific regions. He is also the Robin Raina Foundation founder - An institution dedicated to providing education, healthcare & nutrition thousands of underprivileged children worldwide.

"I think it was a good budget. I was happy simply because the government recognised the need of the hour. They realised that basically if we have to work towards this goal of a 5 trillion economy, we need to change course, we need to speed up a few things. On one side, the government made sure that there is continuity in what they did. But they also speed up many growth measures. They took up so many different steps that were growth-oriented, job oriented." says Robin Raina, Chairman & CEO, Ebix Inc.

He further adds, "I feel that when you put money into infrastructure industry & so on ... that by itself kickstarts the economy. So, in my viewpoint, it was an overall, very good budget, especially considering the times we live in." Robin also highlighted that India is gradually becoming a more favourable & conducive option for foreign investors & businesses than China. He also said that though there are other countries like Vietnam & Bangladesh, nothing compares to India's workforce.

Robin also spoke about his foundation and what inspired him to give back to the underprivileged in society. Through the Robin Raina Foundation, he has built 2,300 homes in Bawana, Delhi cost-free for the lower section of society. The entire episode was an incredibly insightful & informative discussion with lots of lessons to takeaway.