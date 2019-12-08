Libra Horoscope For December 09, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Librans are great listeners. People born under this sign tend to be highly intelligent and charismatic. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Librans are diplomatic individuals. They do not take impulsive decisions easily.

Also read: Libra Horoscope For December 7, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Some Important facts about Libra zodiac sign:

Libra: 23 September-23 October

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 7, 2, and 6

Ruling Planet: Venus

Lucky colour: Green and Black

Also read: Libra Horoscope For December 06, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Libra Daily Horoscope-December 09, 2019-What to expect today?

The new day can bring new opportunities for Librans. Form a strong foundation today which allows you to have a comfortable tomorrow. An organized approach towards today's task will help you achieve a lot. Hours between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm will prove lucky for you.

Also read: Libra Horoscope For December 05, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Love

Get ready to receive wonderful news on the love front. The warmth and comfort you have been seeking will find its way to you. Work with your partner to form a dynamic which includes mutual respect and love for you too.

Also read: Libra Horoscope For December 4, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Career

Infusing creativity with work will allow you to impress your seniors at work today. Continue working with an utmost commitment like you have in the past and you shall walk the path of success gracefully. Make sure you work through the problems that arise at your workplace with swift actions.

Also read: Libra Horoscope For December 03, 2019 - Libra Daily Prediction

Health

If you have been struggling to get your health in line, make sure you start prioritizing your health soon. Give the required attention to your health to ensure you keep yourself at your very best. Eat a balanced diet and take regular exercises to stay fit.

Finance

You should start focusing on long-term financial goals which ensure stability. Seek help from your peers to make a plan to manage your financials in an organized manner. Planning your financials way beforehand will allow you to have a better grip on your money.