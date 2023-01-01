Football News

UEFA Champions League draw highlights: UCL draw over as Real Madrid to take on PSG

19:49 IST, December 13th 2021

13-time UCL winners Real Madrid will face French giants PSG

In one of the toughest matches of the last 16, Real Madrid will take on PSG.

 

19:49 IST, December 13th 2021

English giants Liverpool will take on Serie A champions Inter Milan

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will take on Serie A league leaders Inter Milan.

 

