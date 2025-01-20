Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar's farewell match will remain as an iconic moment for every Indian cricket team fan. Sachin delivered an emotional farewell speech at the Wankhede Stadium to thank everybody who played a major role in shaping the Master Blaster's career. However, even today if Sachin walks on the field he is filled with the same hunger and passion for scoring runs. He is certainly an inspiration for many budding and upcoming cricketers of the present generation. Sachin played his 199th Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata nand his 200th and final game at the Wankhede, Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar had personally requested the BCCI to schedule his farewell Test match in Mumbai because it is his hometown. Sachin also reveaaled that it was all for his mother Rajni Tendulkar. The ‘Master Blaster’, recently attended Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary event where he shed light on his emotions while he was playing his 200th Test match. Tendulkar stated that he had requested the then BCCI president N. Sreenivasan to schedule the match in Mumbai for the sake of his mother. The Master Blaster added that throughout his 24-year-old career, his mother had never watched him play and just to fulfill her wish he urged the BCCI to schedule his final match in Mumbai. The world's richest cricket board warmly accepted his request and Wankhede Stadium became the witness of one of the iconic moment in the history of the Indian cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar Opens Up On His Special Request During Farewell Match

He said, “Before the series was announced, I got in touch with the president of the BCCI, Mr. Sreenivasan, and made one request. I said I wanted my last match to take place in Mumbai for one reason. In all these years – I played 24 years for India and some more before that. So, almost 30 years in total – my mother had never seen me play. And back then, my mother's health was such that she wasn't able to travel. She wouldn't have been able to get to a venue other than Wankhede."

“So I requested that I have a last wish – my mother should be here and see why I left home for 24 years. And very graciously, BCCI accepted it and kept the match here. And that match, in fact, was a very emotional moment for me. Because after all these years”, he added.

