Published Apr 23, 2024 at 9:04 PM IST
Five Migrants Die While Crossing The Busy English Channel
Migrants were rescued on Tuesday while crossing the English Channel and brought to Dover, hours after the U.K. approved the migrant deportation bill. Footage by British broadcaster Sky News showed the UK Border Force vessel approaching the small crowded boat to rescue people aboard. Later, the migrants were seen disembarking from the rescue boat in Dover and walking to a facility.
