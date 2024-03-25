Videos
Published Mar 25, 2024 at 2:11 PM IST
13 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Garbhagriha
In a tragic incident at the Ujjain Mahakal temple, festivities turned into chaos as a fire broke out in the temple's 'garbhagriha' during the Bhashma aarti. 13 people including priests and temple staff were injured in the incident. Watch the video to know more.
Published March 25th, 2024 at 14:11 IST
