Published Mar 24, 2024 at 8:50 PM IST
IIT Guwahati student held for pledging allegiance to ISIS
An IIT-Guwahati student has been detained after he allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS in Assam's Hajo. The fourth-year Biotechnology student recently claimed on a social media platform that he intended to join the terror outfit.
Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:50 IST
