Brisbane Hindu Temple Defaced With Pro-Khalistani, Anti-India Graffiti Overnight

The Shree Laxmi Narayan Hindu temple located in Brisbane, Australia, was vandalised overnight on Saturday, with graffiti defacing its walls. This marks the fourth incident of a temple being vandalised in Australia within the past two months. The act of vandalism was discovered by devotees who came for their morning prayers on Saturday.

The Australia Today reported that the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane, situated in the Burbank suburb located in the south of Brisbane, was reportedly vandalised by "Khalistani supporters".

A resident, Ramesh Kumar, who lives near the temple, told The Australia Today: “I am aware of what has happened at Melbourne Hindu Temples, but facing this hate ourselves is a very distressing experience.” The Australia Today spoke to Temple President Satinder Shukla who said: “Temple priest and devotees called this morning and notified me about the vandalism on the boundary wall of our temple.”

“We have informed the Queensland police officers, and they assured to ensure the safety of Temple and devotees.”

Earlier, Brisbane's Gayatri Mandir, a Hindu temple, had received threatening calls from Khalistani extremists who were based in Lahore, Pakistan. On February 17, President Dr. Jai Ram and Vice President Dharmesh Prasad were contacted by a Khalistani individual who identified himself as "Guruawadesh Singh".

Sarah L. Gates, the director of Hindu Human Rights based in Australia told Australia Today: “This latest hate crime is a pattern of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) globally, clearly attempting to terrorise Australian Hindus. Coupled with a barrage of propaganda, illegal signs, and cyberbullying, the organisation intends to present all-pervasive threats, fear and intimidation."