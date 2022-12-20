Hospitals In China On Brink Of Collapse As COVID Surge Cripples Nation After Curbs Eased

The dismantling of the long-running zero-COVID policy in China has plunged the country further deep into a crisis. With rising infection rates, hospitals and other medical institutions across China are scrambling to expand their capacity as the death toll continues to skyrocket.

In the wake of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Chinese authorities have been attempting to set up more clinics, including one makeshift health center that has started operating inside a stadium in Beijing's Xicheng district, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

What has put excessive strain on medical personnel is the cold season, which has brought forward seasonal flu and has made people suffering from lung or cardiovascular diseases more prone to catching the virus. In the city of Harbin, the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University has witnessed an 85% rise in patient footfall, according to the president of the hospital, Yu Kaijiang.

How bad is the COVID-19 surge in China?

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, authorities have said that it is “impossible” to keep track of the numbers. According to the Global Times, several big hospitals across cities have been sourcing ventilators and other essential medical equipment to meet the demand. Furthermore, medical staff has also been asked to boost efforts, and continue coming to work even if they are infected.

In the heavily populated city of Guangzhou, the number of fever clinics has been increased to cater to about 110,000 patients per day, compared to the previous figure of 40,000. The city is also attempting to get more ICU beds, from 455 to 1,385 by Tuesday, according to the People’s Daily. The new wave, which is looming all across China, is expected to reach its pinnacle in major cities this month. Nonetheless, the Chinese government has loosened restrictions and reopened various sectors to reverse a dwindling economy.