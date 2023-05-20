Spanish Fighter Jet Nosedives In Zaragoza, Pilot Survives | Watch

An F-18 fighter jet crashed at Zaragoza Air Base during a family day exhibition in the region on Saturday. As per the reports, the jet belongs to the Spanish Air Force. A major tragedy was averted after the pilot managed to eject before the plane had an impact. As of now, no casualties have been reported among the civilians and observers nearby. Visuals of the plane losing control and crashing on the airbase were shared online.

"A Spanish Air Force F-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed this morning in Zaragoza Air Base in #Spain. The pilot managed to eject and the causes of the accident are currently unknown," a Twitter user wrote.

According to the Spanish news outlet, DefensayAviacion.Info, the incident took place on Saturday morning and involved a McDonnell Douglas EF-18M Hornet fighter jet. The jet belongs to the 15th Wing of the Spanish Air Force and it burned down in flames after crashing. As per the new outlet, the accident took place somewhere around 12:10 pm (local time). As the jet nosedived into the air base, the plane plummeted and exploded upon impact.

The plane was performing Acrobatics in mid-air

The incident happened when the fighter jet was taking part in the air exhibition organised on Family Day. The jet was performing acrobatics in mid-air when the incident took place. The event is celebrated at the Zaragoza Air Base every year. The Spanish Air Force also confirmed the incident and made it clear that the pilot ejected from the jet successfully.

“This morning there was an accident at the Zaragoza Air Base involving an F18 from Ala 15. The pilot has successfully ejected and the aircraft has landed within the perimeter of the base. We will continue to inform you,” the Spanish Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter. The ministry further stated that the pilot was taken to the hospital. “The pilot of the crashed F18 is already in the hospital and his life is not in danger,” the ministry wrote in another tweet.

As per the report shared by the Air Traffic Controller, the pilot involved in the incident was a captain with more than 1,000 flight hours. While the pilot survived the catastrophic incident, reports are emerging that he has a “fracture in the pelvic area and in the lower extremities.