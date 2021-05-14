Dr Fauci's NIAID Funded Coronavirus Research At China's Wuhan Lab? Nicholas Wade Answers

Rekindling the debate on the origin of the Coronavirus pandemic and the underlying COVID-19 virus, noted science writer and author Nicholas Wade shared his take on a key twist to the saga - whether the US' National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) which has been helmed by Dr Anthony Fauci since 1984 funded research into the Coronavirus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Nicholas Wade has recently self-published two scientific articles re-igniting the discourse on whether the deadly virus was developed in a lab or whether it was naturally transmitted into humans from bats, as claimed thus far. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Wade claimed that the NIAID possibly had knowledge of what was being researched in the Wuhan Institute of Virology as it had funded two separate tranches of grants to further research of Coronavirus. The Wuhan lab has long been thought to be a potential place of origin for the virus, if not the wet market where the other 'natural transfer' theory pegs it first infecting humans.

Nicholas Wade calls Dr Fauci's position on NIAID's Coronavirus funded research 'puzzling'

Nicholas Wade opined that America's top infectious disease expert Dr Fauci's position on whether he had knowledge about the origin of Coronavirus and the research into the strains was 'puzzling'. Wade highlighted that Dr Fauci had admitted the research funded by NIH but was refusing to speak on the kind of research that took place. Wade also pointed out that the wording of the first grant provided to fund research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was ambiguous while the second grant was cut off and not completely funded.

"It is puzzling position on Fauci's part. One thing that is clear was that the NIH was funding research at the Wuhan Institue of Virology. Dr Fauci is not denying that. He is simply denying the kind of research that took place. I think there might be a fine language that he is relying on but he didn't explain his reasoning", Nicholas Wade told Republic.

Earlier this week, Dr Anthony Fauci - the head of NIAID and US President Biden's Chief medical advisor - had a confrontation at the senate with Kentucky senator Rand Paul over the origin of the Coronavirus. Dr Fauci told the senate that the NIH-funded project at the Wuhan lab was meant to investigate bat viruses that could infect humans in the future and not for research into human-made superviruses. The matter was picked up in the Senate after Nicholas Wade's self-published articles on Dr Fauci and Coronavirus' origin was published.

COVID-19 developed in Wuhan lab?

In the case of the SARS2 (COVID-19), Nicholas Wade told Republic World that the virus from the very beginning was well-adapted to humans, thereby suggesting that it may have been intricately developed in such a way. He pointed out that this would only be possible if the virus was grown in a lab in 'humanised' mice - these are genetically modified mice, made so to carry certain viruses that could infect humans. "This would explain the virus' adaptation to human cells," he said possibly quashing the argument that the virus was transferred from bats into humans in one of Wuhan's wet markets, as such a situation (the virus' adaptability to infect humans) is less likely to happen naturally.