PM Modi To Hold More Than 15 Bilateral Meetings With World Leaders On The Sidelines Of G20

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders. The meetings, which will be held by PM Modi, have been scheduled from Friday to Sunday. A lot has been planned for the G20 agendas, the main focus for India would be to promote the Global South.

PM Modi to conduct 15 bilateral meetings

As India is all set to host G20 Summit over the weekend, official sources have confirmed that PM Modi would hold bilateral meetings with the US president and the Bangladeshi Prime Minister on Friday at his official residence. This would be followed by a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.

Whereas, he would be having a meeting with the leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy on Saturday, September 9. These meetings will be conducted besides attending the G20 events. Further, the sources shared that PM Modi would hold a working lunch meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. Apart from this, a meeting with his Canadian counterpart has also been scheduled. Bilateral meetings between PM Modi and the leaders of Comoros, Turkey, the UAE, South Korea, the EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria are also lined up.

Joe Biden and PM Modi to hold important talks

The United States is expecting a significant advancement and 'meaningful progress' in the GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology discussions. This could be one of the agendas on the bilateral meeting between the Indian PM and US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here in New Delhi.

According to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the G20 forum will be "an opportunity to follow up on Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States and we will see meaningful progress on a number of issues including the GE jet engine issue, the MQ nine Reapers on five G six G on collaboration on critical and emerging technologies and progress also in the civil nuclear area."

In a statement released on Friday, Sullivan noted that US President Biden would conduct a meeting with the Prime Minister on the sidelines at the Group of 20 Forum where the leaders will discuss several key issues.