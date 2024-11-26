Israel-Hezbollah War: Standby For Netanyahu's Televised Address | LIVE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to deliver a video statement tonight at 8 p.m. (Israeli time), following a critical meeting with his security cabinet. The statement is expected to address the anticipated ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is poised to mark a significant shift in the ongoing conflict.

During the security cabinet meeting, ministers are expected to approve the ceasefire, a decision that could de-escalate tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border. This follows weeks of hostilities with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group, which has ramped up its activity near Israeli territory.

Defense Minister Stresses Vigilance

Ahead of the expected ceasefire announcement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz sent a strong warning to Hezbollah and its backers. Speaking on Tuesday during a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Katz made it clear that any violations of the ceasefire terms would prompt immediate Israeli military action.

“We will act against any threat, anytime and anywhere,” Katz said, according to a statement from his office, cited in a Times of Israel report. He also underscored Israel’s commitment to preventing Hezbollah from rearming near the border, which remains a key concern for Israeli security officials.

The Ceasefire Agreement

While details of the ceasefire agreement have not been made public, it is expected to include terms aimed at halting hostilities and reducing the risk of further escalation. However, Israeli leaders have emphasized that they will remain on high alert, with military intervention a clear option if Hezbollah fails to adhere to the agreement.

The situation in Lebanon has drawn significant international attention, with the UN and other global powers urging both sides to reach a resolution to avoid broader regional conflict.

Netanyahu’s Address

Netanyahu’s televised statement is expected to provide clarity on the government’s decision and the steps ahead in managing the ceasefire. It comes as Israeli citizens and the international community await reassurance about the security of the northern border and the broader implications of the agreement.