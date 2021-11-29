Heavy Storm Hits Turkey; Clock Tower Roof Blown Off Damaging Several Properties

At least three people have been reported dead while many were left injured after heavy storms hit Turkey on Monday, November 29. According to reports, the storm killed two women in Istanbul’s Esenyurt and Sultangazi districts, and one construction worker in the northern province of Zonguldak. The weather agency of Turkey has issued an orange-level storm for 17 provinces and a yellow alert for 35 provinces.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) reports, more torrential rain and thunderstorms are possible in the Marmara, Aegean, Western Mediterranean, and western Black Sea regions and the northwest of central Anatolia.

Turkey storm damage

In another report, the heavy winds in the Catalca district knocked down a clock tower roof while two trucks and one pickup truck overturned in the region. No injuries have been reported so far. Regions of Kocaeli also faced damages like roofs of some houses got blown off due to the heavy storm. In another region of the district, the roof of a two-storey house under construction was damaged which was removed by the firefighters upon arrival. In Izmit, the planned ferry services were cancelled.

Bursa Storm

According to Daily Sabah news reports, in Bursa, a storm with winds reaching speeds of 80kph blew off roofs and knocked down trees and poles. The transportation across the region was stranded as roofs were blown off during the storm.

In Yenisehir, a plane could not land and returned to Ankara. As the winds were likely to reach 90kph, the TSMS warned people to be cautious and stay indoors. The rain and thunderstorms predicted by the weather agency will remain strong until early Tuesday.

Storms are expected to hit the western Black Sea region and is further likely to turn severe with winds of up to 75-90 kph and later taper down early Tuesday.

Image: Social media