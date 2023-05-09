Imran Khan Arrest LIVE | Ex-PM's Supporters Cause Rampage Outside Pak Army Headquarters

Just minutes after Khan was arrested a video of the former Pakistani Prime Minister emerged online in which he was talking about his arrest. “My fellow Pakistanis, by the time this video will reach you, I would have gotten arrested under an illegitimate case,” The PTI chief stated in the video. “One thing should be clear, the Fundamental Rights in Pakistan have been diminished. It is also possible, that after this, I won’t get a chance to meet you all,” he added. In the video, Khan reiterated that the arrest is being conducted because the “corrupt” Pakistani administration wants to stop him from his mission.

In the video Khan also called the current ruling government an “Imported” administration. “I appeal to everyone to come out for your freedom,” Khan asserted. “No country gets independence served on a platter, one has to work hard to get the freedom,” He concluded. According to Geo TV, NAB issued an arrest warrant against Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 1. As per the report by the Pakistani news outlet, Khan was taken into custody under Section 9A of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.