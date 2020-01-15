Forget 'Tauba Tauba'! Now, Pakistan's 'Emperor' Rises To Deliver Television Report

Maintaining its bizarre record of reporting, Pakistan is back with yet another episode that is giving a laughter riot to netizens as the video went viral. In the video, Pakistan's Geo TV reporter can be seen donned in a king's attire with two men beside him. He has a sword with him and is in a Fort. As the video begins, the reporter pulls out his sword and says "Who so ever has married in my Kitchen, will be punished." He then states his name and his cameraman's name.

The video was shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat:

'Tauba Tauba' reporter back with new rant & absurd appeal to Pak PM

Look who's back and how ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/XzxlLeSvbE — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 14, 2020

Earlier, becoming a part of the list anchors doing bizarre things, an anchor was seen garbed 'bullet proof vest' in the newsroom. Reporting of stray bullets being hit to poor, women or youth in Pakistan the reporter is explicitly making her point with her attire. In the viral video, the reporter could be seen complaining of stray bullets, suggesting that the way out of this is darning the jacket.

All said and done, how does wearing a bullet proof jacket in a newsroom will prevent a ghareeb on the street from stray bullets? pic.twitter.com/ZtexzUuDGG — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 17, 2019

Tauba Tauba rant after Balakot airstrikes

A reporter known as Pakistan's ''tauba tauba reporter'', in a broadcast in Pakistan's Channel 42, the reporter was seen standing close to the India-Pakistan border (according to him), and hailed the Pakistan Army for doing 'Tauba Tauba' of India and shooting the Indian Aircraft and capturing 'pilots'.

