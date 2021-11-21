Pakistan: 11-year-old Hindu Boy Sexually Assaulted, Murdered In Sindh On Gurpurab

In a tragic incident amid the plight of minorities in Pakistan, a 11-year-old Hindu boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and brutally murdered in the Sindh province. According to the minor's family, he went missing on Friday evening and his body was found on Saturday in an abandoned house in Babarloi town in Khairpur Mir area of the province. He was a grade five student and was born in 2011.

"The entire family was busy with Guru Nanak's birthday events. We do not know how the child went missing. He was found dead in the house at 11 pm. He was a grade five student, and was born in 2011," Raj Kumar, a relative of the child, was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Babarloi police station has said that two men have been arrested so far. In addition, he also revealed that the boy was also subjected to sexual assault before he was killed. One of the arrested men has confessed to the crime, the SHO added. The incident has caused a major uproar in India and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has condemned and expressed anguish over the boy's killing. Sirsa has also urged the Centre and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to look into the matter.

"This the price minorities have to pay in Pakistan! Deeply anguished by the news of a grade 5 student who is mere 10 years old raped and murdered by a gang in Dohon, Khairpur, Sindh-Pakistan. Can't imagine the pain and grief of the family," tweeted Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Law & Order situation for minorities in Pakistan is under extreme threat. I urge govt of India Dr S Jaishankar to look into this matter and safety and security of minorities in Pakistan," he added in another tweet

In addition, Human Rights activist Prabloch Singh also spoke to Republic Media Network and condemned the incident. He slammed the politicians in India. Without naming the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the human rights activist remarked that some are busy calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan 'big brother' instead of paying attention to the plight of minorities in Pakistan.

"This is not the first incident and sometime back even a girl went missing. I don't think anything has happened in that case as well, so the condition of minorities in Pakistan is something we must pay attention to. If we don't pay issue then I think it will be too late," said Singh

Atrocities on minorities in Pakistan

There have been several reports of atrocities on Hindus and other minority communities in Pakistan. According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan followed by Christians make up the second largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan. Cases of sexual violence against children have also frequently come up in Pakistan. Earlier this week, police in Rawalpindi arrested a schoolteacher suspected of sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl at a school in the garrison city.

With PTI inputs