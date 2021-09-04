Pakistan ISI Chief Reaches Kabul, To Assist Taliban In Afghanistan Govt Formation: Sources

In another substantial proof of Pakistan's collusion with the Taliban, Pakistan's Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed arrived in Kabul on Saturday morning. The ISI chief led a delegation of senior Pakistani officials to Kabul to discuss the 'future of security, economic and trade ties' between the two countries. However, sources have claimed that Hameed has reached Kabul to assist in the Taliban government formation. He is the highest-ranking Pakistani official to reach the war-torn nation at the invitation of the Taliban Shura.

As per sources, Faiz Hameed arrived at Hotel Kabul Serena on Saturday morning. He also visited the Pakistan Embassy along with senior officials. The ISI chief claimed that he had arrived in Taliban-run Afghanistan to hold talks with Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

“We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan”, says Hameed reportedly said upon his arrival in Kabul.

The visit comes weeks after Faiz Hameed was seen offering prayers with the Taliban leadership led by a Taliban Imam after the fall of Kabul. The viral images also included Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim, who is the Taliban's former shadow chief justice. On Friday, a Taliban delegation led by top leader Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai had also held a meeting with officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar.

Taliban's new Govt soon?

The visit by the Pakistan ISI head assumes significance with the Taliban gearing up to announce their new government in Afghanistan. As per sources, the Chief of Multimedia Branch of Taliban-occupied Afghanistan informed that the Ministry of Information and Culture has begun the process of putting up slogans on the wall and hoisting flags to announce the cabinet. While taking to Twitter, Ahmadullah Muttaqi shared pictures of hoardings being put up in the capital city Kabul.

It has already been reported by international media outlets, that the new Afghan government will be led by Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. According to the latest reports, senior Taliban officials have announced that Mullah Mohammad Omar's son Mullah Yakub and Abbas Stanekzai will be given senior positions in the new government.