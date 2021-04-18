Pakistan On Edge After Forces Open Fire, Several Anti-govt Protestors Critically Injured

Further intensifying the situation, the Pakistan police on April 18, Sunday, open fired at the protesting crowd in Lahore. From what is evident in the visuals, the crowd involved in protesting against the arrest of Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a radical party accused of inciting protests in relation to a blasphemous caricature of Mohammad released last year, was open fired at by the Pakistan police, in which many have been left critically injured. This is the sixth day of the protest, and many have alleged that the Imran Khan government is losing control and Pakistan is moving towards a full-fledged civil war.

Saad Hussain Rizvi arrested

On April 12, the Pakistan Police arrested Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from Lahore after he threatened the government with protests if it did not expel France's ambassador over depictions of Prophet Muhammad. However, the violence only escalated with the arrest of Rizvi with scores of protestors swarming the streets across all major cities, including Lahore and Rawalpindi. Visuals of the protests have been doing rounds on social media with users likening the situation to a ‘war’ within Pakistan.

On Wednesday, in an attempt to quell the war-like situation, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced the government’s decision to ban TLP. The ban on the radical organisation came after Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and officials began to clear TLP activists from blocking major roads but the violence refused to die down. Stating that the TLP workers stopped ambulances from reaching their destinations and impeded the transport of oxygen cylinders of COVID-19 patients, the Pakistan Minister called upon TLP members "who are running the media" to surrender.

He also said that the TLP members were mistaken in their belief that they could create problems for the government through social media. "We want a document that exalts the flag of the Prophet (PBUH), but what you are demanding gives an impression of us being an extremist-minded state to the world," he told the TLP leadership.

The case

It all started when a blasphemous caricature of Prophet Muhammad was published and was defended by President Emmanuel Macron in October 2020, with claims like 'Islamist Separatism' will be fought. This did not go down well with many in groups in Pakistan, especially the TLP, which demanded the immediate expelling of the French ambassador. In order to control the situation, the government in November signed an agreement with the TLP agreeing to expel the French Ambassador by February which was later extended to April.

(Credits-AP)