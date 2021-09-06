In open support to the Taliban, Pakistan Air Force reportedly bombed the Panjshir Valley on Sunday. Republic TV accessed visuals from Hasti TV which allegedly showed Pakistan's drones flying over the Panjshir valley region. The drones were reportedly used to attack Afghanistan's 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh's house as well.

Afghanistan's Former Samangan MP Zia Arianjad also confirmed the development to Aamaj News and said that Pakistani drones attacked Panjshir using 'smart bombs' on Sunday. The act has once again highlighted Pakistan's active involvement in the insurgency and 'invasion' of Afghanistan. Panjshir, which is the last bastion of the Northern Alliance and resistance forces is reportedly under heavy attack by Pakistan-backed Taliban.

Pakistan bombs Panjshir Valley

Ahmad Massoud on Monday revealed that the terror group is getting air support from the Pakistan Air Force and ISI. Taking to Twitter, Massoud claimed that the Taliban was not strong enough to attack Panjshir and was aided by Pakistan through drones and helicopters.

The Taliban are not fighting with us but the Pakistani army and ISI are leading them. The Taliban are not strong enough to compete with us but the Pakistan Army is cooperating with them #SanctionPakistan@calxandr — Ahmad Massoud (@Mohsood123) September 6, 2021

The open support of Pakistan to the Taliban comes as Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed visits Kabul to assist in 'government formation' in Afghanistan. Hameed led a delegation of senior Pakistani officials to Kabul to discuss the 'future of security, economic and trade ties' between the two countries on September 4. However, sources have claimed that Hameed has reached Kabul to assist the Taliban in building an 'inclusive' government with berths for Haqqani groups.

Resistance forces suffer major setback

Meanwhile, Fahim Dashty, spokesman of the National Resistance Front (NRF) was killed in the Panjshir province during a face-off with the Taliban. Issuing a statement on their Facebook page, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan shared that the head of the office of Ahmad Massoud had lost his life in a battle against the terrorist group. The anti-Taliban front also lost Massoud's nephew General Sahib Abdul Wudod Zara in the battle.

As per sources, senior members of the Afghan national resistance front were killed in the stand-off with the Taliban on Monday. After the death of Fahim Dashty and Abdul Wudod Zara, ANI sources quoting Samaa News reported that Amrullah Saleh has been moved to a safe place. A helicopter reportedly attacked his house.