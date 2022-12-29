Shocking: Hindu Woman Brutally Skinned, Chopped And Murdered In Pakistan's Sindh

In another incident of atrocity against Hindus in Pakistan, a Hindu woman was skinned, chopped, and killed in Pakistan's Sindh. According to the sources, the 40-year-old Hindu woman was brutally killed in the Sinjhoro town of Pakistan's Sindh on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Daya Bhel.

According to sources, the woman was brutally killed and beheaded. It has also been reported that the murderers also chopped off her breasts before dumping her body. The perpetrators also de-skinned the victim's whole body.

Hindu woman brutally murdered in Pakistan

Informing about the incident, the Pakistani lawmaker Krishna Kumari took to Twitter and wrote, "Daya Bhel 40 years widow brutally murdered and body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed flesh of the whole head. Visited her village Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached."

Daya Bhel 40 years widow brutally murdered and body was found in very bad condition. Her head was separated from the body and the savages had removed flesh of the whole head. Visited her village Police teams from Sinjhoro and Shahpurchakar also reached. pic.twitter.com/15bIb1NXhl — Krishna Kumari (@KeshooBai) December 29, 2022

Notably, Krishna Kumari is Pakistan's first female senator from the Hindu community. She is a senator from Tharparkar Sindh and is a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

FIR registered

According to local media reports, the Pakistani police are investigating the matter to nab the accused. It has also been reported that the dead body of the victim has been sent for postmortem.

Notably, the incidents of atrocities on the Hindu community in Pakistan have increased in recent times following their denial to convert their religion. There have been multiple cases reported in Pakistan where young girls are being abducted in order to convert them.