Chopper At Kabul Airport Found Damaged As US Exits Afghanistan; Taliban Takes Over ATC

As the last of the American troops exited Afghanistan in their C-17 Globemasters from the Kabul Airport at the dark of the intervening night of August 30 and 31, Taliban terrorists were quick to take control of the Kabul Airport, which has been controlled by the Americans for two decades.

Republic Media Network on Tuesday accessed multiple videos of the Taliban terrorists accessing the Kabul Airport and inspecting the American choppers and assets left behind after the US Troops made their hasty exit to adhere to the withdrawal deadline. However, one such video showed the choppers at the Kabul Airport were damaged and destroyed. Going by the nature of Taliban, it is believed that the Taliban terrorists have destroyed the choppers but there is a possibility that the US troops damaged the choppers before their withdrawal to make it inoperable for the Taliban to misuse the choppers.

Taliban terrorists in ATC tower of Kabul airport

Equipment at Kabul Airport 'demilitarised'

Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said some of the equipment had been 'demilitarised', and has essentially been rendered inoperable. A US Defense Department official said to a foreign media on condition of anonymity, that the US Troops likely used thermite grenades, which burn at temperatures of 4,000 degrees fahrenheit, to destroy key components of the equipment. Another Defense official also not authorized to speak publicly said that a blast heard last week at the airport was related to destroying equipment.

Taliban exploits US arsenal

Although some of the equipment, choppers or other armaments at the Kabul Airport have been destroyed by the US so as not to get into the hands of the rogue Taliban terrorists, the Joe Biden government cannot wash its hands off the huge cache of weapons that has been left behind by the US across the war-torn country and is now under the control of Taliban.

The rogue terrorist group is now equipped with a massive load of modern weaponry and aerial armaments left behind by the US after its hasty exit from Afghanistan. Lakhs of automatic assault rifles, machine guns, pistols, shotguns, grenade launchers, thousands of military-grade Humvees and mine proof armoured vehicles, choppers, drone systems, Howitzers have been left by the US as they scrambled to adhere to the deadline of their exit from Afghanistan.

While there are conflicting opinions whether the Taliban will be able to effectively use some of the more sophisticated tech they've come across like the drones and aircraft as it requires constant maintenance, a possibility cannot be ruled out that a major portion of the arsenal can be used for the terror activities to create instability in the neighbouring region including India.