Republic Top 10 Headlines: Tokyo Paralympics; Baradar Heads To Kabul; Assam Floods & More

PM Modi Forms High-level Group On Afghanistan With EAM And NSA, Focus On Evacuation

In a major development amid the Afghanistan crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed officials to form an Afghanistan group that will include the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval. In addition, it is also being reported that officials from related ministries will be a part of it. The Afghanistan Group will focus on evacuations and the ground situation.

Taliban's 'Presidential Face' Mullah Baradar Heads To Kabul As US Leaves; Govt Likely Soon

As the United States of America has officially withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has taken full charge of the war-torn nation. Now, as per Republic sources, the Taliban's political chief and 'Presidential face', Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has left from Kandahar to Kabul, and the terrorist group is likely to announce new government formation soon. The Taliban had maintained that it was waiting for the US to complete its withdrawal to present its grand plan for the country.

Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana Wins Bronze In Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Event

Singhraj Adhana has won a bronze medal for India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event on Sunday. By the virtue of this win, it has taken India's medal tally to eight. After the end of the first round, Singhraj Adhana was at the second spot with 50.3 points and retained the same spot after the end of Series 2 with 99.6 points. He did seem to be out of the medal race after the end of Elimination Round 3 but made great amends in the next round to successfully manage a podium finish. He earned 216.8 points in total to finish at 3.

Jammu & Kashmir: Move To Rename Government Schools After Martyrs Initiated

All government schools in Jammu will be renamed after the Indian Army soldiers, CRPF jawans and J&K police personnel, who were killed in the line of duty while serving the nations. This latest development was announced following the directions issued by the Jammu & Kashmir commissioner on Friday.

At Kabul Airport, Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani & Terrorists Inspect US Evacuation Remnants

As the United States ended its military involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday entered Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, chief of Pak-based Haqqani network and Taliban leader Anas Haqqani can be seen walking around the airport with other members of the terrorist groups and taking stock of the area, which now houses aircraft, armored vehicles, and arms and ammunition left behind by the US. There is estimated to be tens of millions of dollars worth of gear left behind which is likely to be a major asset for the Taliban.

Punjab Police File FIR Against Pro-Khalistan SFJ Leader For Issuing Death Threat To CM

In a massive development, the Punjab police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the ISI-backed Khalistan ideologue Sikh for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and other members for their continued attempts to promote violence in the state and the recent assassination threat against Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Assam Floods: PM Modi Dials CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assures All Help For Rescue & Relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, 31 August, discussed the Assam flood situation with the state's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over phone and assured all help needed for rescue and relief. According to the latest government data, two people have died in flood-related incidents in the past 24 hours. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged all citizens to avoid NH 715 as Kaziranga Park, in the area, is among the worst-hit regions.

Bomb-laden Drone Attack On Airport In Saudi Arabia Wounds 8, Damages Civilian Plane

In a big development, a bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted the Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding 8 people and damaging a civilian plane, Saudi state television reported. It is important to note here that this is the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war with its neighbouring Yemen.

Ladakh MP Inaugurates Indian Army-built Road At 18,600 Feet Connecting Leh To Pangong

BJP’s Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inaugurated a strategically important road built by the Indian Army connecting Zingral to Tangtse via Kela. The road has been built by the Indian Army at 18,600 feet high altitude and is set to play a great role in the development of the area. The road will significantly reduce 41 km to reach the famous tourist spot Pangong lake.

Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Urges Farmer Leaders To Have Regular Dialogue With Govt

In a significant development over the ongoing farmers' protest, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala, on Tuesday, said that those farmer leaders who support or work for farmers must have a dialouge with the government regularly. Chautala lashed out at some farmer leaders and said, "If their intention is to create chaos, then it is different, but if the intention is to work for farmers, then they must hold regular talks with the government," reported the news agency ANI. The JJP leaders pointed out the farmer leaders, saying, "Where are those 40 people now?".

(IMAGE: Republicworld)