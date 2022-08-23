SHOCKER: Murderous On-camera Attack On Maldives Minister Solih While Riding bike in city

In a horrific incident, Maldivian Minister Ali Solih was attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight on Monday. In visuals accessed, Solih, who holds the portfolio of Environment, Climate Change and Technology, can be seen riding a bike on a road in the Hulhumale area of Male when a knife-wielding man attacked him. Solih received injuries in his arm and can be seen getting off the motorcycle and running away.

Solih is being treated at the Hulhumale Hospital. The Minister of State of Environment, Climate Change and Technology is also the spokesperson of the Jumhooree Party (JP), which is a coalition partner of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) of President Ibrahim Solih.

The man, who attacked Solih, has been arrested by the Maldivian security officers, and is at present, being interrogated, as per reports.