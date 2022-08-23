Last Updated:

SHOCKER: Murderous On-camera Attack On Maldives Minister Solih While Riding bike in city

In a horrific incident, Maldivian Minister Ali Solih was attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight in Male's Hulhumale area on Monday.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

Image: Republic


In a horrific incident, Maldivian Minister Ali Solih was attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight on Monday. In visuals accessed, Solih, who holds the portfolio of Environment, Climate Change and Technology, can be seen riding a bike on a road in the Hulhumale area of Male when a knife-wielding man attacked him. Solih received injuries in his arm and can be seen getting off the motorcycle and running away. 

Solih is being treated at the Hulhumale Hospital. The Minister of State of Environment, Climate Change and Technology is also the spokesperson of the Jumhooree Party (JP), which is a coalition partner of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) of President Ibrahim Solih.

The man, who attacked Solih, has been arrested by the Maldivian security officers, and is at present, being interrogated, as per reports. 

 

READ | 'India committed to closely working with Maldives', says High Commissioner Munu Mahawar
READ | Maldives has special place in India's neighbourhood first policy: President Murmu
READ | Maldives govt reaffirms commitment to One-China policy, but won't issue official statement
READ | Independence Day: Maldives President greets PM Modi, hails India as 'beacon of freedom'
First Published:
COMMENT