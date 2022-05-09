Sri Lanka: Ruling Party Supporters Attack 'Gota Go Gama' Protest Site; At Least 23 Injured

Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party, Sr Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), attacked anti-government demonstrators at the 'Gota Go Gama' tent in Colombo's Gale Face Green on Monday. At least 23 people were injured in the attack, as per media reports. Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the rioting SLPP supporters.

The Gota Go Gama tent has become the centre of political protests against the Rajapaksa government in Sri Lanka, sparked after the island nation spiralled into its worst-ever economic crisis due to a series of reported policy failures. Set up outside Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, the tent was witnessing anti-government protests for the 32nd day. The tent was dismantled, and protestors were attacked by SLPP supporters after the latter attended a meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on May 9.

Violence erupts after rumours of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's possible resignation

Violence erupted in the site on Monday over rumours claiming that Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer to resign as Prime Minister, as pressure rises on his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to create an interim government to address the country's ongoing crisis.

In a chaotic scene, SLPP supporters reached the Galle Face Green protest site and reportedly assaulted peaceful protestors at 'Gota Go Gama.'

Mahinda Rajapaksa had earlier promised his supporters gathering outside his house that nothing would stop him, stating that he is so used to seeing such rallies and unrests. He further said that he is experienced enough to deal with any issue, PTI reported.

Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the opposition party, Samagi Jana Balavegaya, went to the 'Gota Go Gama' protest location to inspect the situation.

Sri Lanka crisis

The island country in the Indian Ocean is on the verge of defaulting on its foreign loans, which have been suspended. The administration is facing widespread protests and a motion of no confidence in Parliament as a result of its financial troubles.

Since April 9, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Sri Lanka, as the government fails to address a cash crunch causing an unprecedented demand and supply gap resulting in a severe shortage of essential commodities.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: AP)