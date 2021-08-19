Taliban Captures Key US Military Biometric Devices From Base Camp After Kabul Siege

After capturing Afghanistan, the Taliban have also captured the US military's biometric devices compromising crucial data of the US army and the local Afghans, as per a media report on Wednesday. The biometric devices comprise crucial data of US army personnel and local Afghans who played significant roles during America's longest war.

US military biometric devices seized by Taliban

According to the report, the biometric devices, known as HIIDE (Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment) were seized by the terrorist group last week during their offensive. The development was confirmed by a Joint Special Operations Command official and three former US military personnel. The military personnel are worried and have been informed that the sensitive data in the devices could be used by the Taliban.

According to The Intercept, which published its report, the sensitive data on the military biometric devices includes iris scans, fingerprints, and biological information. The data is used to access larger databases. Even so, there is no clarity yet as to how much data has been compromised. In addition, the devices also contain data of Afghans who helped the US-led coalition during the war. It is feared that the Taliban might use the data to identify and target innocent Afghans.

"We processed thousands of locals a day, had to ID, sweep for suicide vests, weapons, intel gathering, etc." a U.S. military contractor explained." (HIIDE) was used as a biometric ID tool to help ID locals working for the coalition," the quoted an unnamed US official as saying.

'Taliban won't return US weapons': White House

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Tuesday remarked that the White House believes that the Taliban will not return the seized equipment and weapons that it captured from Afghan forces. Sullivan further added that the US government also believes that a 'fair amount' of the weapons that the US gave to Afghanistan are now possessed by the Taliban.

"We don't have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defence materials has gone but certainly, a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, and obviously, we don't have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport," he added.

Taliban takes over as US troops leave Afghanistan

The terrorist group which was defeated following the United States-led invasion post 9/11 has taken over Afghanistan after carrying out a bloody offensive against the country's military forces. The current situation stems from US and NATO troops' exit from Afghan soil. As the troop withdrawal gained momentum, the Taliban quickly captured large swathes of Afghanistan, including major provinces and cities. The country was finally taken over by the terrorists after the fall of Kabul on Sunday.

As the Taliban reached the gates of Kabul, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled from the country with some other top officials. The leadership of the insurgent group is discussing future government plans in Doha whilst remaining in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to form the government in Afghanistan. However, the situation has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis as thousands of Afghan nationals are attempting to flee from the Taliban's rule. The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. Situation Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport remains chaotic as evacuation efforts are underway.

With ANI Inputs