WATCH: Afghans Throng Towards Kabul Airport Despite Blasts At Abbey Gate & Baron Hotel

Even after the deadly attack, many Afghans, as the video accessed by Republic Media Network shows, have thronged Kabul airport to flee the war-torn nation.

Kamal Joshi

Reports from the Abbey Gate of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport show that a blast was reported there on Thursday. In a video accessed by Republic TV, dozens of people can be seen outside the airport. Notably, Abbey Gate is mostly used by diplomats and evacuees who are usually betted for evacuation.

Even after the attack, many Afghans, as the clip shows, have thronged towards Kabul airport to flee the war-torn nation, in the hope to evacuate Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover in the last few weeks.

Twin explosions stuck in the area outside the Kabul airport. In the incident, 95 people were killed, including 13 US troops. Following the incident, France, the Netherlands, Poland and Canada have announced their decision to halt evacuation operations.

US vows retribution

United States President Joe Biden, in a ,presser blamed ISIS-K responsible for Thursday's event. He also vowed retribution. Holding Islamic State-affiliated terrorists responsible for the attack, Biden said, "To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm know this. We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on."

The POTUS also said that the US is planning to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities. ISIS-K is a regional affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) group that is active in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Reportedly, it recruits jihadists from both Afghan and Pakistan, particularly defecting members of the Afghan Taliban.

Meanwhile, Pentagon is bracing more attacks as the US is reaching its August 31 deadline to evacuate troops and citizens from Afghanistan. Marine Corps general Frank McKenzie during a news briefing said that these types of attacks are expected to continue and "we are doing everything we can to be prepared."

