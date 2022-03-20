Thousands of people have lost their lives in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24. In a recent visual from Ukraine, a huge number of locals were seen on their knees along the road to pay respects to a fallen Ukrainian soldier who was being returned to his homeland for burial.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to Twitter and shared the video. In the Twitter post, the Ministry said that hundreds of local residents stood on their knees along the road to honour a fallen Ukrainian soldier who was brought home for his burial.

Hundreds of local residents stand on their knees along the road to honor a fallen Ukrainian Hero who is being returned home for burial.



Eternal Memory and Glory to our Fallen Heroes 🕯 pic.twitter.com/Vm8YtiRo4v — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 20, 2022

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs also stated, "Eternal Memory and Glory to our Fallen Heroes."

It's a difficult time for the country, which has been fighting the Russian forces for 25 days as bombings and missile attacks cause devastation in several Ukrainian cities.

Several images depict the country's perseverance as it comes together to pay tribute to the fallen heroes. With each passing day, the conflict is becoming more intense, resulting in more losses on both sides. Ukraine has sent a message that it will stay strong and unified in the face of Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy favours direct talks with Putin

As the war continues to ravage many Ukrainian cities, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, "It is time to talk."

On Saturday, Zelensky’s affirmed Ukraine's stance of not bending its knees in front of Russia’s incomparable armed forces. Despite pursuing negotiations, Zelensky claimed that brave Ukrainians are not scared of the intruding forces and that Russia's dominance on the battlefield has been worn out by the Ukrainian soldiers.

In a video posted on his Facebook account, Zelenskyy said, "I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow. It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up."

"War must be stopped. The Ukrainian proposal is on the table," Zelenskyy added.

He also highlighted that Kyiv has pressed on dialogues and solutions for peace for a long time. The President also announced assistance for Ukrainians in the war-stricken nation.