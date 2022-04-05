Chechen Fighters Evacuate Soldiers In A Street Fight In Ukraine, Some Left Injured; WATCH

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 41 on Tuesday, April 5, Republic Media Network has accessed visuals showing Chechen fighters being evacuated by their armoured personnel carrier in Mariupol. It appears to be a street fighting-like situation where nearby houses and trees are seen completely destroyed. A small tank was seen on the street, firing at Russian aggressors and an injured chechen fighter making an escape. Some fighters managed to escape, however, some were left injured.

The city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for five weeks, holds critical importance as it is key to the control of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea. Chechen forces had earlier claimed to have captured Mariupol. The Ramzan Kadyrov-led Chechen troops have been identified as members of the Russian National Guard, a paramilitary internal security force that purportedly communicates directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in March, Kadyrov had claimed to have deployed at least 12,000 Chechen soldiers in Ukraine to support the invasion. However, the Kadyrovites have suffered heavy losses in the conflict and are being sent back to Moscow. Last month, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Secretary Oleksiy Danilov had confirmed that a group of Chechen assassins were sent to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "An elite group of Kadyrov forces unit who planned to kill Zelenskyy was destroyed. This is our land. Get out of here," said Danilov.

Zelenskyy avers Turkey willing to help Mariupol in evacuation efforts

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday stated that Turkey had expressed willingness to evacuate injured and slain Mariupol defenders from the Berdyansk region. Addressing Ukrainian media, Zelenskyy informed that the Russian administration has not given their consent for evacuating Mariupol defenders, as per reports. Zelenskyy further added that Turkey is willing to take the injured and killed people by ship from Berdyansk and stressed that it is "impossible" to reach Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in a Telegram post, announced that seven humanitarian corridors will be opened on Tuesday, according to Associated Press. The seven humanitarian corridors that will be opened will include Ukraine's Mariupol and Russian armed forces-controlled Berdyansk. Vereshchuk stated that the humanitarian corridors will also be opened from the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region and the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and Hirske in Luhansk.

