In Pics: Ukraine Witnessing Fear, Deaths & Destruction As Russian Invasion Enters Day 30

Ukrainians have put up a tough front against Russia after Moscow launched a military offensive in Kyiv on February 24. However, buildings have been damaged due to bombings and people continue to live.
As the Russian tanks and armed forces streamed across the Ukrainian border, nearly 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the statistics provided by UNHCR.
The buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine due to bombardments. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in his address to the Swedish Parliament appealed to Sweden to rebuild his country after the war.
Sadness and fear engulfed people. A woman showered love on her granddaughter as she undergoes treatment at a schoolhouse converted into field hospital.
Ukrainian officials have used sandbags to protect the monument of the Duke of Richelieu from potential damage from shelling. Ukraine has claimed about 15800 Russian troops have died in the offensive.
As Russian aggression continues in Ukraine for day 30, nearly 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine. People continue to live in fear in Ukraine and some of them stay in bomb shelters.
As the people continue to flee their homes to avoid war and move to safety, Ukrainian children being cheered up at the border crossing in Medyka.
Since the Russian military attack on Ukraine, people have travelled to neighbouring countries like Poland and Hungary. A Romanian hotel turned its ballroom into a makeshift refugee shelter for people.
As the Russia-led attack on Ukraine entered its day 30, the attacks on the war-torn country do not seem to decline. The image shows building damaged in the attack and covered in debris.
