Indian Eatery In Kyiv Providing Free Meals To Ukrainians; 'Will Continue Till War Ends'

In a continued attempt to help Ukraine amid the war with Russia, an Indian restaurant, New Bombay Palace, in Kyiv has been offering free meals to the needy. The restaurant is operated by Kuldeep Kumar and Bikram Jit Singh who are determined to serve the people of Ukraine till the war ends. As Republic TV reporters continue to bring in ground reports from Ukraine, in an interaction with the restaurant owners, it was learnt that the Tricolour is flying high in the war-hit country too.

Kuldeep Kumar told Republic, "The restaurant has been closed but the food is served free to the Ukrainian people". "This idea began when we provided food to students during the evacuation even before the war started," he added.

Kuldeep Kumar further mentioned that they have provided bulletproof jackets and sleeping beds to the people in need.

"Ukrainians thought India is not helping them but they must understand that we were, are, and will always be with the people of Ukraine", he stated, adding, "We will continue to help them this till the war ends".

While Bikram who left his job to help the Ukrainians full-time mentioned, "I can get a job anytime but it is very important to help the people during tough times like war".

In a related update, according to World Food Programme (WFP), Ukraine is a major exporter of agriculture, feeding about 400 million people globally. As per the latest WFP analysis, 276 million people globally were suffering from acute hunger at the start of 2022 and this could rise by 47 million if the war continues.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces have stated that it has sent 900 Ukrainian soldiers to a former prison colony in a Russia-controlled part of Donetsk. Meanwhile, despite signs that parts of Ukraine are returning to some normalcy, the war in the country is likely to continue throughout the summer and possibly beyond, Ukraine’s presidential advisor Oleksii Arestovych said.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: Republic)