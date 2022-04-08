Russia Claims Ukraine Fired Tochka-U Missile At DPR Train Station; 30 Killed, 100 Injured

As Ukraine continues to fight for its territorial integrity, Russia on Thursday claimed that Kyiv fired Tochka-U missiles that ripped through the Kramatorsk region in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), killing at least 30 civilians. According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, plumes of smoke filled the area around the rebel-held town in eastern Ukraine. A Series of explosions took place near the Kramatorsk railway station, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Pavel Kyrylenko said, as quoted by NEXTA.

As the shelling intensified, chaos and commotion hit the residents who fled for cover in ad-hoc shelters. Eyewitnesses told RT News that the Ukrainian missiles hit a Point-U missile, which is generally used by the APU forces. Fire engines rushed to the areas struck by the Ukrainian rocket to douse blazing flames. The shelling was carried out from an Iskander with a cluster charge, NEXTA reported.

What is a Tochka-U missile?

It is to note that a Tochka-U ballistic missile is usually launched mounted on a 6x6 truck. The projectile has a range of 120 km. Ukraine reportedly possesses 90 Tochka-U missiles in its arsenal. The missile is considered ideal for targetting buildings sheltering personnel and armament. The Soviet-era missile was first deployed in the 1980s.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has now escalated to day 44, Moscow has also accused Ukraine of firing a Tochka-U ballistic missile earlier on March 15. The fragments from shot-down projectile tore through the center of eastern Donetsk, killing at least 23. While Russia dubbed the strike as a "war crime" against the people in Donbass, Ukraine denied firing into the city. Ukrainian army spokesperson Leonid Matyukhin in a statement turned the allegations towards Russia, saying "it is unmistakably Russian rocket or another ammunition."

Blame game over rocket attack

Hard on the heels of Russian accusations, Ukraine claimed that the rocket attack was in retaliation to Russian artillery shelling on Ukrainian territories.

Meanwhile, official Telegram channels of the rebel-held regions distributed photos and videos of the aftermath. The Ukrainian strike led to burnt-down cars, heavy damage to buildings, and a slew of corpses on the street. The casualty count was estimated at 30, according to media reports. At least 100 people were also injured in the said attack.

'Won't attack Russia with Western weapons': Zelenskyy avers

The massive airstrike on the so-called DPR came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's massive interview with Asia's largest media network Republic TV on Thursday. Speaking to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, President Zelenskyy for the first time had committed that Ukraine would not use the weapons coming from the West to attack Russia.

This is the first such unequivocal declaration by Ukraine ever since the Russian invasion. President Zelenskyy’s commitment included the statement that he would use the statement to defend Ukraine and not attack Russia. In the most significant strategic utterance, he also ruled out accepting that status-quo and made it clear that Ukraine would only accept pre-war positions. This means that status quo-ante 24th February 2022 is the only option and the current status quo will not be acceptable to the Ukrainian President.

