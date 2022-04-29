Russia Claims Ukraine Using Tochka U Missiles To Target Residential Areas In Kherson

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry has accused Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's forces of launching ballistic missiles on residential areas in Kherson. According to the Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov, Ukrainian troops used Tochka-U missiles and high-powered multiple rocket launchers to target kindergartens, schools, and other social institutions in the central section of Kherson. He said that the attack was carried out at around 11 pm on April 27. However, he added the Russian air defence thwarted the massive attack.

"The targets of the indiscriminate missile strike by the nationalists were residential areas in the area of ​​Ushakov Avenue, where kindergartens, schools and many social institutions are also located. Russian air defence units repelled the Ukrainian troops' missile attack on residential areas of Kherson," Konashenkov said.

The Russian defence spokesperson claimed the Russian anti-missile system encountered at least 12 high-power multiple rocket launchers and two Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles. He said that the remnants of one of the downed Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles landed in Shevchenko Park. Notably, Kherson, located around 650 kilometres from the national capital, Kyiv, was the first city that came under the brutal attack of the Russian forces.

Currently, several regions of Kherson are held and administered by the Russian forces, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, told Ukrinform. Though on April 12, the Ukrainian army claimed it had liberated more than 15 settlements from Russian troops, a large portion of the region is still under the control of Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson claimed that the main target of Ukrainian forces was the city hospital where a Russian medical detachment is stationed. According to him, the hospital is also providing medical facilities to the Kharkiv region's population.

Russia claims Ukraine behind multiple explosions in Moldova's Transnistria

Earlier on Thursday, multiple explosions rocked Transnistria, an unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova. According to a report by the BBC, the separatist authorities blamed Ukrainian troops for the explosions-- an accusation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted on Wednesday.

As per Zelenskyy, Russian infiltrators were bombarding the region with lethal weapons, resulting in the killing of innocent civilians. However, the Russian official expressed grave concerns over the recent explosion and said more than 1,500 Russian troops are still there in Transnistria. Also, the officials claimed that the Russian speakers in Moldova are being oppressed.

Meanwhile, the Transnistria official claimed "infiltrators" from Ukraine attacked the security headquarter-- a claim that has not been acknowledged or denied by any Ukrainian officials. However, while addressing the nation on Wednesday night, Zelenskyy said, "Russia wants to destabilise the situation in the region. But we understand their capabilities, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for this and are not afraid of them."

(Image: AP)