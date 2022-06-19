Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: 323 Children Killed And Over 500 Injured By Russia, Kyiv Claims

Russia Ukraine war has continued unabated and as it entered day 117, several other developments took place. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy announced that Europe had removed the grey zone in Eastern Europe between the EU and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that he has nothing against Ukraine becoming EUs member.

Written By
Digital Desk
Russia Ukraine war

Image: AP

pointer
04:53 IST, June 21st 2022
Despite Western arms, Ukraine is outgunned in the east

Holed up in a bombed-out house in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops keep a careful accounting of their ammunition, using a door as a sort of ledger. Scrawled in chalk on the door are figures for mortar shells, smoke shells, shrapnel shells, flares.

Despite the heavy influx of weapons from the West, Ukrainian forces are outgunned by the Russians in the battle for the eastern Donbas region, where the fighting is largely being carried out by way of artillery exchanges.

While the Russians can keep up the heavy, continuous fire for hours at a time, the defenders can’t match the enemy in either weapons or ammunition and must use their ammo more judiciously.

At the outpost in eastern Ukraine, dozens and dozens of mortar shells are stacked up. But the troops’ commander, Mykhailo Strebizh, who goes by the nom de guerre Gaiduk, lamented that if his fighters were to come under an intense artillery barrage, their cache would, at best, amount to only about four hours’ worth of return fire. 

Ukrainian authorities say the West’s much-ballyhooed support for the country is not sufficient and is not arriving on the battlefield fast enough for this grinding and highly lethal phase of the war.

AP

pointer
04:19 IST, June 21st 2022
75 Snake Island defenders remain in Russian captivity, says Ukraine Dy PM

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues, Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk claimed that 75 Snake Island defenders remain in Russian captivity. Notably, Snake Island in the Black Sea has been under temporary Russian occupation since the Russian attack in the early days of the full-scale war. According to the Russian defence ministry, some of the soldiers defending Snake Island from the Russian army were taken, prisoner. However, some were reportedly released during the exchange. 

 

pointer
04:10 IST, June 21st 2022
EU to finalise $9.5B loan package for Ukraine by this week: Report

The European Union is expected to finalise the $9.5 billion financial package for Ukraine in the coming days to help the war-ravaged nation. According to the EU officials, the proposal is likely to be ready by this week. According to media reports, the new macro-financial assistance program would consist of 25-year loans, with a 10-year grace period to reimburse the principal.

 

pointer
04:05 IST, June 21st 2022
American mercenaries detained in Ukraine should be held accountable for crimes, says Kremlin

As three US military veterans from Alabama went missing from Ukraine and were later found in Russia, Kremlin Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said all of them allegedly indulged in illegal activities in the war-torn nation. According to Peskov, they will be held accountable for crimes. On Thursday, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, while speaking to reporters, confirmed the missing of three US military veterans. According to Price, two people were identified as-- Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh-- and both were military veterans from Alabama. They went to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian military in deterring Russian forces.

 

pointer
03:11 IST, June 21st 2022
‘It’s just hell there’: Russia still pounds eastern Ukraine

 Russia’s military kept on grinding down Ukraine’s defenses Monday, with combat in eastern areas said to be entering a “decisive” phase, as the war’s consequences for food and fuel supplies increasingly weighed on minds around the globe.

In Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, which in recent weeks has become the focal point of Moscow’s attempt to impose its will on its neighbor, battles raged for the control of multiple villages, the local governor said.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the Kremlin had ordered the Russian military to overrun the entire Luhansk region by next Sunday. Currently, Moscow’s forces control about 95% of the region.

Image: AP

Maliar said in televised remarks that “without exaggeration, decisive battles are taking place” in the area, where Ukrainian forces are desperately trying to avoid being encircled.

“We must understand that the enemy has an advantage both in terms of personnel and weapons, so the situation is extremely difficult. And at this very minute these decisive battles are ongoing at the maximum intensity,” Maliar added.

“We need your support, we need weaponry, weapons that will have better capabilities than the Russian weapons,” he told a forum in Milan that was organized by the ISPI geo-political think tank. He spoke by video link.

Zelenskyy added: “This is a matter of life or death.”

The villages where combat is fierce are around Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, two cities in the Luhansk region yet to be captured by the Russians, according to Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai.

Russian shelling and airstrikes on the industrial outskirts of Sievierodonetsk have intensified, he said.

Haidai told The Associated Press on Monday that the situation in Sievierodonetsk was “very difficult,” with the Ukrainian forces maintaining control over just one area — the Azot chemical plant, where a number of Ukrainian fighters, along with about 500 civilians, are taking shelter.

The Russians keep deploying additional troops and equipment in the area, he said.

 

AP

pointer
02:28 IST, June 21st 2022
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad

Lithuania defended its decision to bar rail transit from Russia to a Russian Baltic Sea exclave of goods hit by European Union sanctions, in a move that drew Moscow’s strong anger amid high tensions in the region. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country was simply implementing sanctions imposed by the EU, of which it is a member. He said the measures implemented Saturday were taken after “consultation with the European Commission and under its guidelines.” “Sanctioned goods (will) no longer be allowed to transit Lithuanian territory,” Landsbergis added.

pointer
02:28 IST, June 21st 2022
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia’s Kaliningrad

Lithuania defended its decision to bar rail transit from Russia to a Russian Baltic Sea exclave of goods hit by European Union sanctions, in a move that drew Moscow’s strong anger amid high tensions in the region. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said his country was simply implementing sanctions imposed by the EU, of which it is a member. He said the measures implemented Saturday were taken after “consultation with the European Commission and under its guidelines.” “Sanctioned goods (will) no longer be allowed to transit Lithuanian territory,” Landsbergis added.

pointer
01:28 IST, June 21st 2022
Ukraine Does Not Meet The Conditions For EU Membership, Claims Top Russian Legislator

Ukraine does not meet the conditions for membership in the European Union, Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin claimed in a Telegram post on June 20. In his post, Volodin justified his statement by citing absolute corruption, rampant crime, and the rule of oligarchs in Ukraine, as well as the country's ruined economy. "Ukraine meets no criteria for either joining the European community or being granted (EU) candidacy. Europe realises that only too well, too, but the desire to weaken Russia is stronger," Volodin wrote in his post.

pointer
00:47 IST, June 21st 2022
Zelenskyy Addresses African Union; Blames Russia For Food Crisis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the African Union (AU) on Monday, blaming Russia for "catastrophic" rising food prices. "If it was not for the Russian war, people in Africa, people in Asia and anywhere else in the world would not suffer from the catastrophic rise in food prices," Zelenskyy said in a speech via video link. He also condemned the Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports as weeks of negotiations on safe corridors to get grain out have made little progress, with urgency rising as the summer harvest season arrives. "The food crisis in the world will continue as long as this colonizing war continues, Russia's war against our state, and as long as our ports are blocked," he said.

Image: President of Ukraine

 

pointer
00:10 IST, June 21st 2022
Zelenskyy meets Hollywood actor Ben Stiller in Kyiv

Hollywood star Ben Stiller met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday. Stiller arrived in Ukraine on Sunday as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) goodwill ambassador. "You are my hero," Stiller said as he greeted Zelenskyy. Stiller also visited the town of Irpin on Monday and talked to people directly affected by the war.
"You see it on TV, you see it on social media, it is something else to actually see it and feel it and then talk to people," Stiller told Zelenskyy.

Image: President of Ukraine

 

pointer
23:01 IST, June 20th 2022
EU: Blame Russia, not sanctions, for global food crisis

The European Union’s top diplomat said on Monday he has written to all African foreign ministers to explain that the bloc’s sanctions on Russia are not responsible for the looming global food crisis, and pledged to work out ways for exports of food and fertilizers to reach their continent. The EU has not banned exports of Russian food or fertilizers to non-EU nations as part of its sanctions package. Earlier this month, the chairman of the African Union, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the fighting in Ukraine and Western sanctions had worsened food shortages, and appealed to other countries to ensure grain and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine aren’t blocked. “Russia is blockading Ukrainian exports,” Josep Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers. “Not us. Russia is destroying ports, and destroying food stocks, destroying transport infrastructure.”

AP

pointer
22:13 IST, June 20th 2022
Ukraine claims killing 33,800 Russian soldiers since the start of war

Ukraine on Monday, June 20, claimed that 33,800 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the onset of the war. The General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that in the 117 days of military aggression on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian Army has lost 1,477 tanks, 3,588 armoured combat vehicles, 749 artillery systems, 238 multiple rocket launchers, 98 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 216 aircraft, 181 helicopters. In addition, Russian troops have lost 14 boats, 2,527 vehicles and fuel tanks, 55 special equipment, 130 cruise missiles and 601 unmanned aerial vehicles.

 

pointer
21:32 IST, June 20th 2022
German FM welcomes European Commission's recommendation on Ukraine & Moldova's EU bid

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has welcomed the support of the European Commission in designating EU candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. She labelled it a "logically complicated process" and stressed that taking action based on formula is 'unacceptable', TASS reported. Speaking in Luxembourg, Baerbock called Ukraine a "long-standing candidate" to become a part of Europe despite the "goals of the process being enormous". Read more.

pointer
20:48 IST, June 20th 2022
Former UK diplomat predicts collapse of Russian arms industry after Putin's loss

Russia has accounted for an estimated 19% of all exports of major arms globally during the period between 2017 and 2021, and its defeat in the war with Ukraine will lead to the demise of its arms industry, ex-UK Naval attache to Moscow, John Dobson, said in a Sunday Guardian piece. Dobson opined that the countries that trade in arms, as well as purchase weapons from Russia, would in turn question the credibility of the future delivery and weaponry reliance should Moscow get defeated in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. 

Tap here to read more.

pointer
20:11 IST, June 20th 2022
323 children dead, over 500 injured since start of Russian invasion: Ukraine

As many as 323 children have lost their lives since the onset of the military conflict, said the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office. It further said that another 586 have been wounded in the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion began on February 24. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said that an 8-year-old girl was injured in Donetsk and two children aged 12 and 14 were injured due to Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Tap here to read more. 

pointer
19:40 IST, June 20th 2022
Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain is a "real war crime", says EU's top diplomat

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Monday, June 20, labelled the blockade of Ukrainian grain a "real war crime." Josep Borrell, the EU's Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that millions of tons of wheat have been blocked in Ukraine and people continue to face hunger across the world. Speaking to reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting, Borrell called on Russia to end the blockade of ports and allow the export of Ukrainian grain.

Read full story.

pointer
14:54 IST, June 20th 2022
Ukraine loses control over Metolkino village near Sievierodonetsk: says Luhansk Guv

Ukraine has lost control over Metolkino village near Sievierodonetsk, said Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai. In a Telegram message, he added, Russia has increased shelling and air strikes on Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported on June 20, saying the “Luhansk region is being destroyed with all possible weapons.”

pointer
14:44 IST, June 20th 2022
Russia shells villages in Chernihiv and Sumy

 

pointer
13:53 IST, June 20th 2022
EU FMs to discuss 7th package of sanctions against Russia today

 

pointer
13:48 IST, June 20th 2022
Russian blockade of grains at Ukraine ports is 'war crime' says EU top diplomat

The Foreign Policy chief of the European Union, Josep Borrell on Monday labelled the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports as a "war crime." Speaking at a presser ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Luxembourg, the Borrell stated:

 "The problems stem from Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain. Millions of tons of wheat have been blocked and millions of people will not be able to consume this wheat. So this war will have dramatic consequences for the world. We call on Russia to unblock ports and allow the export of this food, "Borrel said Ukrinform reported. 

pointer
13:38 IST, June 20th 2022
Russian troops fire 10 settlements in Donetsk in past 24 hours

Russian invaders on the 117th day of war shelled at least 10 settlements in Donetsk, National Police of Ukraine announced this on its Facebook page.

IMAGE: NationalPoliceofUkraine/Facebook
IMAGE: NationalPoliceofUkraine/Facebook
IMAGE: NationalPoliceofUkraine/Facebook

[IMAGE: NationalPoliceofUkraine/Facebook]

pointer
13:04 IST, June 20th 2022
Kyiv Security Service intercepts reveal Putin personally ordered 'looting' Ukraine: Report

The Security Service of Ukraine on its official  Facebook page reported that it has gathered evidence of Russian President Vladimir Putin permitted Russian troops to carry out robberies and loot in Ukraine. "That is, in short, it is not criminally punishable that we loot. This is allowed. Putin allowed it. The decree stated that looting was allowed… ," an unnamed official reportedly told his wife during a phone call, as cited by Ukrinform.

 

pointer
12:39 IST, June 20th 2022
Australia delivers 4 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine as part of $285mn aid package

Australia on Monday morning delivered four armoured personnel vehicles out of 14 promised under a $285 million aid package to Ukraine. “We will continue to look at ways we can best help the people of Ukraine. Australia stands with Ukraine and again calls on Russia to cease its unprovoked, unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Australian defense minister Richard Marles said, as quoted by The Guardian. The M113AS4s were loaded into Ukrainian aircraft last week. 

 

pointer
12:31 IST, June 20th 2022
Kharkiv guv warns civilians against venturing forest belts, urges to stay in shelters

In a Telegram post, the governor of Kharkiv Oleh Synyehubov on Monday appealed to the residents to not ignore alarms and stay in shelters. "I appeal to Kharkiv residents: do not ignore alarms, stay in the shelters. Do not be unnecessarily in the fields, on the roadsides, do not visit the forest belts," Synehubov wrote in a message. 

"During the past 24 hours in Kharkiv, the enemy was beating on the outskirts of the city and in the Kholodnohirsky district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The Russians continue to terrorise the civilian population," he said, adding that Ukrainian defenders have held strong positions along the line of contact. 

pointer
12:17 IST, June 20th 2022
China becomes Russia's largest crude oil importer amid war-related sanctions: Report

Russia's oil exports to China have soared by 55% compared to last year, The Guardian reported. Chinese firms like Sinopec and state-run Zhenhua Oil have ramped up purchases lured by a steep rebate of 30%. Shipments in April were around 2 million barrels per day. This comes amid Beijing repeated neutrality over the ongoing war in Ukraine, and claims that it is not helping Moscow to evade the West-led sanctions. 

IMAGE: Unsplash

[IMAGE: Unsplash]

pointer
12:03 IST, June 20th 2022
Russian air & ground operations focus on central Donbass: UK MoD

Russian ground and tactical air operations have remained focused on the central Donbas sector over the weekend, the Uk Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its latest intelligence report.

Key updates: 

  • In the conflict to date, Russia’s air force has underperformed. Its failure to consistently deliver air power is likely one of the most important factors behind Russia’s very limited campaign success.
  • It cannot gain full air superiority and has operated in a risk-averse style, rarely penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines. Some of the underlying causes of its difficulties echo those of Russian ground forces.
  • For years, much of Russia’s air combat training has highly likely been heavily scripted and designed to impress senior officials, rather than to develop dynamic initiative amongst aircrews.

 

pointer
11:44 IST, June 20th 2022
Russian servicemen killed in Donbass are examples of 'courage & sacrifice': Patriarch Kirill

On Monday, Russian Orthodox Church head clergy Patriarch Kirill asserted that Russian troops killed in "military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region are examples of immense courage and sacrifice. "it came from inner moral sense..." Patriarch Kirill claimed, as quoted by NEXTA. 

 

pointer
11:21 IST, June 20th 2022
Ukraine Armed Forces liquidated 33,800 Russian troops since Feb 24

In its latest update on combat losses, the Ukraine Armed Forces on Monday reported that they have eliminated as many as 33,800 Russian soldiers since February 24. In addition, they also claimed to have destroyed nearly 1,477 tanks and over 600 tactical UAVs. 

 

pointer
10:59 IST, June 20th 2022
Current market situation did not change principles of Russian economy: Russian Accounts Chamber chief

The current global economic and geopolitical situation has not changed the principles of the Russian economy, said Russian Accounts Chamber chairman Alexey Kudrin, as quoted by TASS. 

"I remain on absolutely the same positions as before. The current situation has not changed the basic, fundamental principles of the Russian economy. We remain a market economy, we retain our private sector. Moreover, it was underscored during the Sberbank breakfast that it is the private sector that reacts faster to the current events, adapts faster and acts as a factor of more rapid recovery, because it makes decisions here and now, instead of complicated bureaucratic procedures of state bodies or a state-owned corporation. Everyone knows that both the Western economy and the new economy are more efficient when they are more flexible and adaptable, which means the private sector," Kudrin said at the 25th St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF). 

pointer
10:40 IST, June 20th 2022
Russian troops reinforce Black Sea fleet, says Ukraine military

In its latest update amid the ongoing war, the Ukraine’s military stated that Russian troops have reinforced Black Sea fleet. Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” said there are currently three surface ships and three submarines with a total arsenal of 36 missiles and three airborne corps.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia Ukraine war, Russian invasion, Russia Ukraine war live updates
COMMENT