Serbia Stands In Support Of War In Ukraine; Crowds Take To Belgrade Streets To Back Putin

At a time when Russia continues to face heavy backlash and condemnation from western countries and people from across the world over its ongoing military operations in Ukraine, hundreds of Serbians on Friday came out in support of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, in Belgrade. Visuals from Serbia show people in large numbers who have taken to the streets carrying Russian flags and posters of President Putin and extending their support to the Russian government's military operation campaign in Ukraine.

This can be said to be a careful balancing act in view of Serbia's European aspirations, partnership with NATO, and its centuries-old alliance with Russia. Meanwhile, the demonstrators were also seen shouting Pro-Russia slogans while making their way through central Belgrade, lighting road flares and waving flags. Many were also seen claiming that President Putin is working towards overthrowing a "Nazi and pro-Western government".

This came at a time when Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic is set to face the elections next month wherein he will need to retain the support of Russian citizens.

Russia-Serbia relations

Over many years now, Russia has helped effectively control the oil and gas industry in the country. Also, it has exercised its veto power at the United Nations and prevented formal recognition of Kosovo, a secession region of Serbia.

Kosovo declared independence after NATO launched a bombing campaign in 1999. This was the first intervention of the alliance against a sovereign state, effectively ending the war between Serbian and Albanian fighters.

President Vucic has since then successfully coordinated Serbia's relations with the eastern and western powers over the years and has received significant financial support from the European Union in addition to major commercial transactions with China.

Image: Republic World