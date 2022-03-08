Ukraine Forces Take Down Russian S-300 Missile Air Defense System; Watch

As the Russian troops continue shelling and airstrikes on Ukraine, the Ukrainian media on Tuesday claimed that Russia's S-300 Missile System has been taken down by the Ukrainian Army at the Kherson region. This comes two days after the Russian troops seized control of a military base near Kherson, which has already been captured by Russia.

Russia has been heavily shelling and airstrikes on several parts of Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Russian troops shelled an evacuation bus in the Kyiv region, leaving three people severely injured. The war-torn nation has further alleged that the Russian troops planned to interfere with the evacuation process by forcing people to take a "different and unsafe" route.

Ukraine records 400 civilian deaths

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has released new estimates of casualties and damage from the Russian war, saying Russian military actions have killed 38 children and wounded more than 70. Overall at least 400 civilian deaths have been recorded and 800 wounded, though these data are definitely incomplete, he said in a video address. It was not immediately possible to verify the figures. He said Russian strikes have destroyed more than 200 Ukrainian schools, 34 hospitals and 1,500 residential buildings.

Zelenskyy slams the West

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that he has 'denounced the unkept promises' to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks. He further stated that the West had promised help to Ukraine against Russia by helping with the airspace and providing planes, but none of them has been fulfilled till now.

"If the world stands aside, it will lose itself forever. Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right to life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect. While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can," Zelenskyy said.

