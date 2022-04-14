Ukraine Rebuilds Destroyed Bridges In Chernihiv Week After Russian Troops' Withdrawal

About a week after Russian troops withdrew from several cities in Ukraine, state authorities have begun the reconstruction of key infrastructure, beginning with a destroyed bridge in Chernihiv. Footage accessed by Republic TV on Wednesday showed the Ukrainian government has deployed construction vehicles to erect a crucial connector on Chernihiv-Kyiv Highway which was shelled by Russian troops. The temporary bridges are being reconstructed to enhance strategic mobility across the embattled country.

The mowed-down bridges are being restructured as residents are returning to Chernihiv after Russian occupiers scaled back about 8 days ago. The resumption of such connectors is expected to ensure an unhindered supply of humanitarian and other aid to the people in need across the war-torn nation. The visuals are of the Chernihiv-Kyiv bridge that Russian forces shelled on March 23, the regional governor Vischeslav Chaus had said, as quoted by PTI. The bridge across the Desna River, which connected Chernihiv to Ukraine's capital Kyiv was being used to evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian aid.

Russian troops 'completely withdrawn' from Kyiv & Chernihiv: US

The aforementioned developments come after Pentagon on April 7 confirmed that Russian invaders have "completely" evacuated from Kyiv and Chernihiv in the north of Ukraine. The move, however, indicated that the Russian military was re-strategising its aggression in eastern Ukraine, a senior defence official told reporters. The retreating troops, comprising about 40,000 soldiers were reportedly regrouping in Belarus and Russia.

"We are not showing Russian forces in or around Kyiv or to the north of Kyiv and we're not showing Russian forces in or around Chernihiv," the Pentagon official stated, as quoted by The Hill. He added that the US intelligence has observed that the "Russians have moved from the north into Belarus and to Russia for refit and resupply" of which there is a credible indication.

The retreating troops, however, left behind a trail of "massacre" in battle-scarred Ukraine. Images and videos of victims tortured and killed surfaced on the internet sparking global outrage against Russian President Vladimir Putin. At least 400 civilians were claimed to be killed in Bucha town, on the outskirts of Kyiv, and 30 out of 50 were allegedly victims of extra-judicial slaughter, Ukrainian authorities had said. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had dubbed the heinous aftermath of Russian withdrawal as a "war crime" calling on the world to recognise the killings as "genocide."

(Image: AP)