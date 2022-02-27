As Ukraine’s military continues to mount a defence against Russia's military operations, visuals shared by Ukraine’s Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi revealed that a Ukrainian drone struck down Russian troops in a befitting reply. With the help of technology provided by European countries and America, Ukraine heavily strikes a point that they will continue to fight for their land.

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi shared a video of the action on Facebook and wrote, "Welcome to hell!".

Ukrainian troops have informed that they have put down more than 2,000 Russian soldiers. According to the UK's Ministry of Defence, Russian forces are not making the progress they had planned. They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/1Ytw6jkz3Y — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 26, 2022

It is learned that though Russia's forces still advancing the invasion with street fighting, bombing, missiles, many troops have died at the hands of Ukraine and the number is worse than Moscow thought it would suffer.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy calls on the world for support

Earlier on February 24, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had spoken to Emmanuel Macron, President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer about concrete sanctions and assistance for the country's military.

We are creating an anti-Putin coalition. I spoke with @vonderleyen, @EmmanuelMacron, @karlnehammer and @RTErdogan about concrete sanctions and concrete assistance for our military. We are waiting for decisive action. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

In a series of tweets, the Ukrainian President stated that he will provide weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country, and lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend the country.

Russia invades Ukraine

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, massive explosions were reported near Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowing the country will stand its ground. According to the UN, since Russia's invasion began on Thursday, more than 120,000 people have fled Ukraine. On the first day of conflict, Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odesa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city. The troops were then reported moving into an area north of Kyiv, advancing on Chernihiv, about 80 miles away.

Image: General Valerii Zaluzhnyi/Facebook